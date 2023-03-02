Neymar’sHe continues to get involved in controversies not only in France, where his lavish parties are a daily occurrence, but also in Brazil where a new controversy has emerged around the PSG player.

And it is that during the broadcast of the ‘Big Brother’ program, the Brazilian model, Key Alves, recognized for her content on the Only Fans platform, confessed that the player offered her a sexual proposal to her and her twin, Keyt Alves.

The proposal has been qualified as “indecent”.

Neymar’s proposal to the Alves twins

“Do you know what he said? What if she could get sex with both of them?Key mentioned at the entrance, in a chat with one of his ‘set’ companions.

Then, according to what he said, Neymar would have contacted Keyt. This did not sit well with Key, who confessed that she was willing to meet the footballer, but in the end she did not like the idea.

“It was his mistake. If he had sent me a message, I would already be there in Paris. He was wrong with us ”mentioned the model.

Key and Keyt Alves started out as professional volleyball players, although the first of them changed that sport for Onlyfans, which became the largest of their income.

“Like it or not, virtual platforms today are my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with them than with volleyball. And more on Onlyfans, because the monthly price is fixed”, Key commented at the time for ‘O Globo’.

It should be noted that the model herself revealed that she earns more than 20,000 euros a week and on one occasion earned 10,000 in one day.

