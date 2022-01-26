the former athlete Jose Jacinto Lopez, glory of boyacense sports and today sports coach, faces two serious complaints for alleged sexual abuse. The coach defends himself and assures that he is the victim of people who want to harm him.

López was required by the Boyacá Athletics League pLet me clarify what happened:

One of the accusations is for alleged abusive carnal access against a minor under 14 years of age.

The complaint

According to the woman’s account, in the complaint found in the office of prosecutor 349 of the city of Bogotá, the abuse took place in López’s house and in hotels when they traveled to Bogotá for sporting events.

“My athletic trainer José Jacinto López López abused me from when I was 12 years old until I was 19, when it all started, I think he was 40 or 42 years old. At first he harassed me and touched me, he told me that he couldn’t be with a boy my age, that I should be with him and that I was very pretty, he said it when no one was there, it all happened in Paipa in the house he had for children’s training and in hotels in Bogotá or nearby of Paipa”, says part of the document revealed by Caracol Radio.

The woman, already of legal age, was assessed by Legal Medicine when she was 21 years old.

The story has more details that compromise López: “At first he touched my legs and breasts over my clothes, the first time he forced me to have sex with him I was a virgin, I was 14 years old, he took me to the room, he laid me down on the bed, took off my clothes and penetrated me… He never wanted to use a condom, and in 2015, he says, when I was 16 I got pregnant with him and he made me abort when I was about 4 months pregnant” .

But there is a second story from the father of another alleged victim, who denounces that López began abusing his daughter when she was 14 years old.

Lopez’s Defense

The former athlete issued a statement in which he assures that he has evidence that there are people who want to harm him for not following the guidelines of the Boyacá Athletics League.

He points out that the president of this League, Jose Baudilio Lopez, “has had the harmful intention of harming me, due to my complaints that he made two years ago regarding the omission of formalities in his election, from that moment Mr. López Garzón took on the task of falsely denouncing, against me , criminal conduct regarding young people who have participated in sports training”.

The coach said that he will withdraw from the public positions he has held so far, such as the management of the High Performance Center of the Paipa Mayor’s Office.

“There are people who dedicate themselves to this and sooner or later the law is going to fall on them. The process of fraud, slander and conspiracy to commit a crime continues. Let the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office investigate. Let them take evidence, call me. I hope this Lord ratify it and that the girls tell the truth,” López said on Caracol Radio.

Other cases

Recently, the case of four athletes who reported having been victims of sexual harassment and abuse by Giovanny Vega Blanco, coach of the Marathon Sport Sports Club, attached to the Santander League, became known.

According to figures from the Ministry of Sport, since March 2020 there have been 17 cases of complaints in this regard throughout the national territory (see alternate note), which even include violent carnal access. This reveals that, on average, there is an indictment every five weeks in the country.

The complaint in Santander, filed by the athletes’ attorney, and known by EL TIEMPO, speaks of “child abuse, sexual harassment, violence against women, exploitation of minors, labor exploitation, physical or moral violence, abuse of a sexual nature, cruel and inhuman or degrading treatment”.

