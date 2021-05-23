The Belarusian opposition accused the regime of the authoritarian Alexandr Lukashenko to divert a plane traveling to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, to Minsk, with the excuse of a false bomb warning to arrest an opposition journalist who had fled abroad.

“The regime forced a plane to land to stop Roman Protasevich. Face the death penalty in Belarus, “denounced Svetlana Tijanóvskaya, an opposition leader in exile, on Twitter.

Protasevich, former director of the Telegram channel Nexta declared in search and capture, He was arrested after the Ryanair airline plane he was traveling on made an emergency landing at Minsk airport due to an alleged bomb warning.

The reporter, who was traveling from Athens to Vilnius, was arrested when the passengers were forced to undergo a new check at Minsk airport.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. AP Photo

The journalist, whose medium was the main source of information During the first weeks of anti-government protests following the fraudulent presidential elections in August 2020, he had noticed that he was being followed in Athens, allegedly by agents of the Belarusian KGB.

At the Minsk airport they reported that it was the pilots themselves who requested the emergency landing, while in Vilna they spoke of a conflict between the pilots and some of the passengers.

Nexta maintains that they were KGB agents those who raised the alarm about an alleged explosive device inside the device.

Sources close to the presidency reported that it was Lukashenko who ordered in person to intercept the plane, which was escorted by a MiG-19 fighter, with the supposed purpose of defending Europe from a threat to its security.

critics

“The regime has threatened passengers on board and to all civil aviation to repress a person (…). We demand the immediate release of Roman, an investigation and sanctions against Belarus, “Tijanóvskaya said.

Last November, the Instruction Committee accused Protasevich and Stepán Putilo, founders of Nexta, of organizing mass riots and instigating hatred against officials and the police, after which the KGB included them in the list of terrorists.

The Belarusian Justice considered Nexta an extremist organization for calling on Belarusians to protest, block roads, call strikes and coordinate anti-government demonstrations.

Hundreds of journalists have been arrested and almost a dozen have been in prison since the outbreak of the protests in the former Soviet republic, which is why it has been classified as the most dangerous place in Europe for the press by Reporters Without Borders.

This week several of the workers and reporters of the popular opposition portal tut.by were arrested, whose access was blocked in the framework of a criminal case for tax evasion.

As reported by the local press, this week died in strange circumstances in prison the well-known opponent Vitold Ashurok, who was serving a five-year sentence for participating in protests against Lukashenko.

This same week, Lukashenko promulgated a national security law that expands the powers of the Police and other state forces, which will be able to use military weapons to suppress mass disorders.

Source: EFE and AP

PB