This Saturday, The classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid paralyzed the world of football, after an electrifying match that left the Catalans without flavor, who missed victory and lost against a white team that could not shine, but had Jude Bellingham.

Two goals from the young Brit, in the second half, They gave the victory to the team led by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, that came back from 1-0 down at half-time, and ended up winning in injury time: it was 1-2.

Bellingham scored his first goal in a classic.

Vinicius is once again a victim of racism

However, the Spanish classic left a very negative image for the world of football; Vinicius was once again a victim of racism in Iberian territory, this time it was at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

“Pu… monkey, pu… monkey”, were the attacks that the Brazilian star received from the stands of the stadium, from the Barcelona fans, who They threw all kinds of insults to the Real Madrid players, especially ‘Vini’.

Furthermore, in a video published by the newspaper Brandit could be observed that from one of the stands a fan He threw what looked like a banana peel at him. Some journalists in Catalonia explained that the object thrown was a yellow cardboard from the mosaic made before the start of the game, but the image gave another sensation.

This is what FC Barcelona has achieved by not condemning the unpresentable comment by Miquel Camps in which he incited violence against Vinicius This is what they wanted. Racism in Montjuic against the Brazilian. Fortunately, Vini has made them dance. pic.twitter.com/fPUrsCHRod — Alexis Rodríguez (@Alexis_RH_) October 28, 2023

It was not the only encounter that Vinicius had with the Montjuic stands, around the 90th minute, when the Italian coach decided to replace him, he was attacked by several fans who shouted all kinds of racist insults.

Barcelona will investigate the case of racism against Vinicius

Barcelona announced on their social networks that “will investigate any racist insult” that occurred in the classic, in which La Liga is investigating the behavior of fans against the Brazilian Vinícius Junior.

“FC Barcelona will always defend the values ​​of football and sport such as respect for rivals and that is why it will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid,” the Barcelona team published on its official account. ‘X’.

Last day Vinícius was the victim of a racist act at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan stadium and Sevilla quickly identified a fan who made gestures at the player, and immediately expelled him from the match.

The League confirmed the racist insults at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. “The League has been working from the first moment on identifying the people who have uttered racist insults and will file the pertinent complaint as it always does. It is coordinating with the Mossos d’Esquadra and FC Barcelona,” he confirmed in a publication on the networks

