Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Postbus scandal in Lower Austria: Amani Abuzahra reports on a racist incident. © Chromorange/Rudolf Gigler/Imago

Scandal in Austria: Because she wears a headscarf, a bus driver spoke to her in stunted German, says Amani Abuzahra. The author speaks publicly.

Lunz am See – “I’m angry. Very much so,” Amani Abuzahra introduces her Facebook entry. What the young author and studied philosopher reports develops into a scandal about her headscarf, a bus driver and everyday racism in Austria.

“In Lower Austria, I get on the Postbus with coffee in hand. The driver tells me in a harsh tone: ‘You’re drinking coffee outside.’ Pointing outside as if I didn’t understand anything. ‘You don’t drink anything here. Coffee nothing bus’”, reports Abuzahra. And when she made it clear that she spoke German very well, the bus driver was apparently not even embarrassed.

The bus driver speaks broken German to a woman with a headscarf: “That’s cheeky. And makes me angry”

“I’m so flabbergasted, ask him what dialect that’s supposed to be? In my Lower Austrian dialect. “Normal”, the answer,” the young woman continues and makes it clear: “No, that’s not normal German. Because I wear a headscarf, he thinks I can’t speak German. Talk to me disrespectfully. That’s an insolence. And makes me angry.”

Another bus driver is said to have noticed the situation, but when Abuzahra turned to him, he covered his colleague’s back, she says. “I ask the other bus driver, who is standing at the bus stop, what that means, why his colleague is talking to me like that. He also says: ‘That’s normal.’”

ÖBB apologize after Postbus scandal: Young author complains about everyday racism in Austria

In Austria, the Postbus scandal has been all over the media since then, also because the debate about “normality” in the Alpine state is currently current. In Germany, too, it is high time for a debatewrites the lawyer Seda Başay-Yıldız on an excerpt from the report “Right Against Right”.

And the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) reacted. A spokesman said when asked by courier: “We would like to apologize on behalf of the driver for the behavior and the choice of language. In this specific case, we will clearly point out correct and non-discriminatory behavior. It is particularly important to us that our employees always ensure that all passengers are treated correctly and in a friendly manner.”

Abuzahra takes the incident of discrimination she describes as an opportunity to refer to her book. “A Place Named Anger” is the name of her work, in which the young author writes about recurring racism, “to break this supposed normality.” There was an outcry about everyday racism in Germany most recently at a school in Duisburg. (moe)