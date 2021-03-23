The dissemination of videos showing employees of the Australian Conservative Government performing sexual acts in ParliamentOne of them masturbating in the office of a deputy, weakened the Executive on Tuesday, amid great discomfort over the sexism of the political class.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott morrison He called these behaviors “scandalous.” Morrison had been criticized for the way he handled various issues, such as an accusation of rape made by an employee against a former colleague.

The videos and photos, which have apparently been shared in a group chat among Conservative government employees before being leaked by a whistleblower, were revealed for the first time on Monday night by The Australian newspaper and Channel 10. The leaks have unleashed a stir, especially since they are preceded by a series of cases that cloud Australian political spheres and that have sparked protests across the country.

The whistleblower, identified only as TomHe told the two media outlets that government employees and deputies sometimes used the parliament’s prayer room for sexual relations and that they had brought prostitutes into the building “for the pleasure of the coalition deputies.” He also explained that a group of employees exchanged pornographic photos of themselves and that he received so many that he had “become immune.”

He spoke of a “culture of men who believe they can do what they want” and although he estimates that employees probably have not violated any laws, “morally, they are finished.” So far a counselor has been fired and the government has promised to take further action.

The Minister of Women, Marise Payne, who is also head of the Foreign Relations portfolio, told the media that the revelations are “more than disappointing” and reinforce the need for government-ordered investigation on workplace culture in Parliament.