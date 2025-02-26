02/26/2025



Updated at 11: 59h.





The Australian women’s soccer team, popularly known as the ‘Matildas‘, reached the semifinals of the last World Cup, played in his country. This result, together with the organization of the World Cup event, are considered there as great success and extraordinary impulse for women’s sport. However, not everyone thinks like that.

This is the case of Marty Sheargold, humorist and announcer In one of Australia’s biggest radio chains, which commenting on the defeat of the ‘Matildas’ in front of the United States team during the group of the ‘Shebelieves’ Cup, pronounced a few words that The fulminant dismissal have cost him of the station ‘Triple m‘.

Sheargold, opinion of the possibility of seeing his selection in the Asian Cup that will be played next year in Australia, said that “I would prefer to nail a nail into my penis”. “Do you have any male sport?” The Australian announcer said that the game was boring and that the players reminded him of “tenth course girls”, referring to teams of girls between 14 and 15 years.

The Australian Federation, ‘Football Australia’, expressed its “deep disappointment for the unacceptable comments” of the presenter. «Not only The extraordinary achievements and contributions of our national team despise Women’s football, but also do not recognize the deep impact they have had on sport and Australian society ».









The governing agency of Australian football acknowledged that both Sheargold and the radio chain had apologized in these controversial words, but urged “respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants.” “All female athletes deserve to be treated with the same level of professionalism and respect given to their male counterparts,” he added.

Scandalous, unnecessary or disgusting

Much harder was the Tom Sermanni coach, who directs the team in the ‘Shebelieves’ Cup that takes place in the United States, by qualifying the words of the radio announcer as “scandalous” and “completely unnecessary.”

Even other figures of Australian sport outside football criticized Sheargold’s comments. For example, the Hockey Rosie Malone player, who outraged wrote on her Instagram account: “We are in 2025 and something like that is being transmitted on the radio during the maximum audience time … disgusting.”

Before the stir caused by the live words of Marty Sheargold, the station issued an official apology statement, ensuring that the words of the announcer “do not coincide with the opinions and values” of the channel.

In the same note, Sheargold himself apologized, arguing that “any comedy, including mine, can sometimes fail, and I can understand why people can have felt offended by my comments about the Matildas. I sinitely apologize. I fully understand the severity of my comments. I want to apologize sincere from matildas ».

The Australian women’s soccer team is an example of success, because beyond having reached the semifinals in “its” World Cup usually fills the stadiums where it plays, gathering even more spectators than the male team.