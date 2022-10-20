Friday, October 21, 2022
Scandal in Australia: rugby star convicted of drug trafficking ‘mule’

October 20, 2022
Jamil Hopoate, according to the judge, did what he did to ‘finance a profligate lifestyle’.

An Australian court on Thursday sentenced former Australian rugby player Jamil Hopoate to three years and nine months in prison for act as courier for drug dealers who tried to distribute half a ton of cocaine in the oceanic country last year.

Rugby figure who played ‘mule’

The former player of the Brisbane Broncos rugby team had been accused of receiving in May 2021, from an unidentified man, about 10,000 Australian dollars (6,264 US dollars or 6,401 euros) in exchange for transport about eight kilograms of cocaine.

In issuing her ruling in Sydney (southeast), Judge Sharron Norton stated that Hopoate’s conduct was due to his addiction to gambling and his desire to “finance a wasteful lifestyle”, rather than obtain “a financial benefit”. “, as quoted by the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

However, the judge of this court in the state of New South Wales sentenced the 27-year-old former athlete to three years and nine months for this crime, although he allowed him to request parole on July 25, 2024, the source added.

Hopoate, who had previously been in prison for violent incidents, was arrested along with a woman in May 2021, while trying to collect cocaine from a truck in Sydney. However, the police were aware and replaced the cocaine with a white powder and arrested the former player.

Days before his arrest, the Australian police had discovered a stash of 514 kilograms of cocaine, valued on the black market at 155 million Australians (about 97 million US dollars or 99 million euros), from the United Kingdom.

More sports news

EFE

