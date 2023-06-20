Controversy increases in Argentina, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is analyzing a drastic decision that could affect a large part of the Professional League in 2023.

AFA promotes a change in the theme of descents

The scandal in the south of the continent was generated because the Argentine Football Association intends to eliminate one of the declines this year, with more than half of the championship disputed, a decision that caused discomfort in various sectors of Argentine soccer and that unleashed a series of criticisms of the leaders of the AFA.

According to information provided by the newspaper Olé, the Argentine soccer organization intends change the rules for this season and pass from three descents in this 2023 to only two, and in the absence of seven dates for the end of the first division tournament.

Attention!!! On 6/22 at the AFA Assembly, the possibility that there will be 1 less drop this year will be discussed. It remains to define if it will be by annual table or if it is 1 of the 2 that go by averages. Here is point 5 of the agenda where the modification of articles 90 and 91 will be discussed pic.twitter.com/AgcIVUdzU6 — Mariano Antico (@marianoantico) June 13, 2023

How does relegation work in Argentina?



Currently, the AFA regulations stipulate that the last two clubs in the table of averages they lose the category and go down to the First National (second division). These two teams are joined by a third, the worst ranked in the annual table of the Argentine Professional League.

At the moment, Institute and Arsenal of Sarandí they would be losing the category due to the table of averages. While Vélez, Banfield, Huracán and Atlético Tucumán they are tied in the annual table, where Arsenal is last in the LPA with 17 points.

The Argentine Football Association, headed by Claudio ‘El Chiqui’ Tapia, will hold a extraordinary assembly this Thursday June 22, where the leaders will debate and decide whether or not to remove a relegation quota this season.

