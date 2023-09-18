Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Scandal in Argentina: violent fights in the bars forced the suspension of the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Scandal in Argentina: violent fights in the bars forced the suspension of the match

Close


Close

Scandal in Argentina

The game was suspended in the first half

Photo:

Twitter: Screenshots – @constanzabravi Â·

The game was suspended in the first half

The incident occurred in the match between Godoy Cruz and Belgrano for the Argentine League Cup.

A new unfortunate event occurred this Sunday in Argentine soccer. Tear gas was once again one of the protagonists in the stands of a stadiumwhere several children were affected by incidents that overshadowed the ball and left impressive images.

(Read here: See the spectacular goal by Colombian Jhon Jader Durán in the Premier League).

The scandalous event occurred in match between Godoy Cruz and Belgrano for the fourth date of the Argentine League Cup, a game where acts of vandalism, and clashes between some fans and the police, stole the spotlight from the beautiful sport.

See also  Miguel Borja and the strong crossover with Báez: "No one knows you", video

The meeting began around 3 in the afternoon (Colombian time) and had to be suspended for a few minutes due to the tear gas that was spread through some stands of the Malvinas Argetinas stadium in Mendoza.

According to some witnesses, The police confronted the brave group of one of the teams, which wanted to enter the stadium without tickets and by force.. To disperse these people, the uniformed officers fired tear gas outside the sports venue.

But the wind did its thing and dispersed the gas in the stands where some parents were with their children, leaving a regrettable and shameful image. Photos and videos of some minors crying and desperate due to the effect of this substance were spread on social networks.

The families were the most affected by the violent acts that took place in the vicinity of the stadium. The fire department and part of the security helped some affected fans evacuate the stands, while the game remained stopped.

See also  Dakar | Audi RS Q e-tron E2: faster wheel changes. that's how

HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Scandal #Argentina #violent #fights #bars #forced #suspension #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Belarus will purchase up to 500 thousand tons of grain from Russia in 2023

Belarus will purchase up to 500 thousand tons of grain from Russia in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result