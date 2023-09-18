Scandal in Argentina: violent fights in the bars forced the suspension of the match

A new unfortunate event occurred this Sunday in Argentine soccer. Tear gas was once again one of the protagonists in the stands of a stadiumwhere several children were affected by incidents that overshadowed the ball and left impressive images.

The scandalous event occurred in match between Godoy Cruz and Belgrano for the fourth date of the Argentine League Cup, a game where acts of vandalism, and clashes between some fans and the police, stole the spotlight from the beautiful sport.

The meeting began around 3 in the afternoon (Colombian time) and had to be suspended for a few minutes due to the tear gas that was spread through some stands of the Malvinas Argetinas stadium in Mendoza.

According to some witnesses, The police confronted the brave group of one of the teams, which wanted to enter the stadium without tickets and by force.. To disperse these people, the uniformed officers fired tear gas outside the sports venue.

An image and a thousand words…even when you have to bank on this situation on the Argentine soccer fields. The face of this crying child says it all. Godoy Cruz and Belgrano Party. He was stopped by incidents of those who wanted to enter without paying.#row #indignation #afa pic.twitter.com/KyojXAw9Bh — Marcelo Ortiz (@MarceloOrtizTV) September 17, 2023

But the wind did its thing and dispersed the gas in the stands where some parents were with their children, leaving a regrettable and shameful image. Photos and videos of some minors crying and desperate due to the effect of this substance were spread on social networks.

The families were the most affected by the violent acts that took place in the vicinity of the stadium. The fire department and part of the security helped some affected fans evacuate the stands, while the game remained stopped.

