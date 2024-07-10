The investigation against two players from the French rugby team is progressing following a complaint of sexual abuse filed by a young woman in Mendoza. The incident occurred in a hotel in this province after the match played last Saturday against Los Pumas.

According to judicial sources, “there are strong elements in the forensic tests, which include injuries, such as genital scratches,” pending the final reports that could confirm whether there was sexual access.

The defendants are Oscar Jegou, 20, and Hugo Auradou, 21.who remain detained in a facility of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) in Palermo, Buenos Aires, awaiting transfer to Mendoza.

The provincial courts are working intensively on the investigation, awaiting the arrival of the suspects to proceed with the corresponding judicial provisions and procedures. If the main indications of the attack on the complainant are confirmed, the players will be formally charged.

The judicial sources consulted indicated that expert reports have already been carried out, although the reports are not yet confirmed. “It is a matter of days, but there are conclusive elements, in relation to the victim’s statement and the work of the Forensic Medical Corps (CMF), regarding the injuries that the young woman has. Now, it remains to be compared with the accused: if it is positive, the charges will be brought,” they added. If the reports are confirmed, it would be a case of sexual abuse with carnal access aggravated by the number of people involved.

Prosecutor Daniela Chaler, head of Crimes against Sexual Integrity, in dialogue with the press, He described the case as having “international impact” and mentioned the existence of “convincing” elements in the victim’s complaint.who gave an extensive statement to judicial investigators.

The prosecutor also explained that action was taken quickly to arrest the players, as they could have fled on their planned trip to Montevideo for the match between France and Uruguay.

⚠️ This was the moment when the police took two players from the French rugby team into custody in Argentina 🏉 Oscar Jégou (20 years old) and Hugo Auradou (21) are accused of doubly aggravated sexual abuse against a young woman in the province of Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/oqiScyQcFz — DNewsOK (@DNewsOK) July 10, 2024

For its part, The French government has not officially communicated with the Mendoza authorities, channeling the intervention through the Embassy and the Consulate.

Jegou and Auradou were arrested at the Emperador Hotel in Buenos Aires, where the French national team was staying, in a joint operation between the Federal Investigation Division of Fugitives and Interpol Extraditions of the PFA and the Division of Crimes Against Sexual Integrity of the Mendoza Police.

The players offered no resistance during their arrest, although they made no statements regarding the accusations against them.

The complaint was filed by a young woman who claims to have been raped during the early hours of last Sunday at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendozaafter meeting at a dance hall attended by several French players to celebrate the victory against the Pumas.

Auradou, 21, plays for Section Paloise, while Jegou, 20, is with Stade Rochelais. Both clubs have decided not to comment on the case until the judicial investigation progresses.

In Mendoza, The case is in the initial stage of producing evidence, under the supervision of prosecutor Cecilia Bignert.who replaces prosecutor Darío Nora, who was in charge of receiving the complaint.

