The judicial situation of the Colombian striker Sebastian Villa, In conflict with Boca Juniors, it gets complicated. The Argentine justice system brought to trial the case where the footballer is accused of the crime of sexual abuse with access to fleshly, if found guilty, will receive an effective prison sentence.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz: scandalous, Liverpool makes drastic decision due to disallowed goal

What was invoked by the defense and the defense of his assistant that everything reported is a lie

This was reported to The nation judicial sources. The decision was made by the Guarantee judge, Javier Maffucci Moore, by rejecting a presentation by Villa’s defense, led by lawyer Martín Apolo.

“What was invoked by the defense and the defense of his assistant in that everything reported is a lie, and that everything is a product of Rocío Tamara Doldan [la víctima] I wanted to maintain a serious relationship with the accused, and in reality it was not like that, For the Court, it is insufficient to neutralize the cited indictment evidence, especially in these cases where the evidence collected must be evaluated with a gender perspective,” the judge said in his resolution.

We tell you: Mourning: Manchester City legend dies after a long battle against cancer

The magistrate, in his ruling to which he had access The nation, took into account a psychiatrist’s report (an official expert) “from which it appears that Doldan presents indicators of sexual abuse, There were no indicators of fabrication or mendacity, nor of delusional ideation, and the victimological report concluded that characteristics present in women who have been victims of sexual crimes were observed in the alleged victim.

Also: The scandal grows: the English federation ‘gets into the fight’ and punishes Liverpool

It should be remembered that Villa He was sentenced in June to two years and one month in prison. upon being found guilty of committing gender violence against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés.

Sebastián Villa failed to collect in the tiebreaker against Atlético Mineiro.

SPORTS

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO