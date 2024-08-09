Following the release of the photos that were added to the file in the case for gender violence that Fabiola Yañez brought against former President Alberto Fernández, some WhatsApp conversations between the two also became known.

In the chats, which would have been leaked from the phone of Fernández’s former private secretary María Cantero, The former first lady reproaches her partner for his attitude towards her and asks him to stop abusing her.

The screenshots that came to light correspond to August 2021, when preventive isolation measures were still in force in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported, the messages alluding to acts of physical violence were discovered as part of the investigation into the Nación Seguros case.

Along with the images of the former first lady, in which a blow to the eye and a significant bruise on her right arm can be seen, Infobae also published a WhatsApp conversation with Fernández in which she told him: “This isn’t how it works, you keep hitting me. It’s unbelievable. I can’t let you do this to me when I didn’t do anything to you. And all I’m trying to do with my mind focused is defend you and you’re hitting me physically. There’s no explanation.”.

– Fabiola Yanez: I’ll go.

– Alberto Fernandez: I feel bad physically.

– Fabiola Yanez: This doesn’t work like this, you hit me all the time. It’s unheard of. I can’t let you do this to me when I didn’t do anything to you. And all I’m trying to do with my mind focused is defend you and you hit me physically. There’s no explanation.”

– Alberto Fernandez: But stop arguing. In the end we end up fighting over everyone else. Please. Come.

– Fabiola Yanez: You hit me again. You’re crazy.

– Alberto Fernandez: I don’t feel well.

– Fabiola Yanez: You’ve been hitting me for three days in a row.

– Alberto Fernandez: I have trouble breathing. Please stop. I feel very bad.

– Fabiola Yanez: And when you tied me by the arms you left me with bruises. This is when you tied me up.

After former first lady Fabiola Yañez accused her ex-partner, former president Alberto Fernández, of gender violence, two photos were released on Thursday night, part of the evidence that the journalist says she has to prove the accusation. In the images that were published by Infobae, Yañez is seen with a black eye and a bruise on the inside of her arm, near the armpit.

The complaint for gender violence was filed this Tuesday before Judge Julián Ercolini for alleged acts of physical and psychological violence that continue to this day. Following this first presentation, the magistrate immediately ordered restrictive measures against the former president, which include, among others, a ban on leaving the country and reinforcing the complainant’s custody. He was also prevented from coming within 500 meters of his ex-partner’s home and was ordered to stop intimidating Yañez.