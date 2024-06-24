The scandal that shakes the internal team of the Colombians Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves, the Education Easy Postcontinues to grow, as more information is known about the cyclist involved, the Italian, Andrea Piccolo.

The runner was arrested last Friday in his country “on suspicion of transporting human growth hormone”, but this Sunday more ‘secrets’ on the subject were revealed.

The EF indicated that Piccolo will not continue in the team after a statement in which he explained the reasons why the drastic decision was made.

It was confirmed that last March, the young rider was suspended by the squad because it was discovered that he had ingested a sleeping pill “that was not approved by the medical group,” it was learned.

“Piccolo’s contract has been terminated following the incident with the Italian authorities on Friday, June 21, and the team stated that they had not been able to terminate the contract in March,” the EF said a few hours ago.

The EF assured that it is willing to cooperate “fully with any investigation into the matter and we encourage Andrea to be open and sincere with the anti-doping authorities.”

Piccolo and his message

“Trafficking or attempted trafficking of any prohibited substance or prohibited method by an athlete or other person,” says article 2.7 of the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“If found guilty, athletes or “other persons” who commit the infraction face a suspension ordered by WADA from a minimum of four years to a lifetime suspension, depending on the severity of the infraction,” he adds.

However, this Sunday it was learned that Piccolo told the manager of the American group, substance Jonathan Vaughterswho had acquired that substance in Colombia.

“Jonathan, I speak to you sincerely because I have already lost everything and I am aware of this… I have purchased four medications from Colombia. that I don’t want to name, I want to take responsibility for this…They were found and confiscated at the airport,” was the message that Piccolo sent to the manager, who spoke to the website Escape Collective.

What lies ahead for the runner is not easy. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is clear in its regulations: “Trafficking or attempted trafficking of any prohibited substance or method” carries a minimum suspension of four years. “Corriere della Sera has said that Piccolo is also “almost certain” to face criminal charges and a sporting ban, noted www.cyclingnews.com

