The German exporter Jens Lehmann He is involved in a scandal, another of his controversial episodes in which he was the protagonist once 'he hung up his hats'.

Lehmann, who guarded the arches of the Schalke 04, Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and ArsenaHe had a fight with a neighbor and the authorities were forced to intervene so that the problem did not escalate.

The sanction

It turns out that the former goalkeeper had a 'bad start', because when he confronted his neighbor he took a chainsaw out of his house, with which he threatened him.

For this fact, Lehmann was sentenced to pay a fine amounting to 420,000 euros. Authorities warned that the incident caused panic, but that in the end there were no injuries.

Jens Lehmann has been convicted of using a chainsaw in a fight with a neighbor. The neighbor had built a garage that blocked his view of a lake. You will have to pay more than 400 thousand euros. Added to this is his dismissal from Hertha two years ago for a case of racism. pic.twitter.com/wQopwx3sHf — Andrés Weiss (@andresweiss_) December 23, 2023

The court in Starnberg (Germany) considered that the former goalkeeper had to pay that sum for property damage, insults and attempted fraud.

“He had consistently presented himself as a victim. She is not a victim, but an aggressor,” said Tanja Walter, the judge.

As it turned out, the problem arose due to some work at home that made it difficult for another neighbor to enter the garage.

