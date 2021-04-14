The justice from Santiago raided two fields of the Agrolam SA firm, belonging to the Miretti family and found documentation of entry of 2,200 animals, corresponding to the batch of 3,500 heads reported as stolen by the employer Eduardo Maquiavelli. In this case, he is arrested Louis magliano, former president of the Rural Society of Jesús María.

The case was started a few months ago by the complaint of Eduardo Maquiavelli, for the theft of 3,500 head of cattle. The defendant is -and is under arrest- the Cordovan producer Luis Magliano. A few days ago, Judge Mariela Vittar de Pappa, ordered the search of a field, The Walesa, of the senator’s son Jose Alperovich (in Pozo Hondo, Santiago del Estero) and found 256 stolen heads.

Operational in Santiago del Estero

Now on the raid on the fields Los Puestos and Estancia San Pedro (both in Quimilí, Moreno department, 210 km from Santiago) of the signature Agrolam SA, there was the discovery of more stolen animals. The operation led by the judge was carried out in the fields of the Miretti family (originally from the town of Luque, in Córdoba).

When the judge and a police commission appeared in the fields, they were attended by Juan Pablo Miretti. There, documentation of the entry of 2,200 animals was found, corresponding to the stolen lot (in the first hours of the procedure, 500 cattle have been reviewed in that property of the Alto Verde firm (Magliano). Miretti had served as president of the Rural Society of the Northwest Santiagueño, based in Quimilí.

The stolen property, according to what the justice is investigating, would belong to the firms San Eugenio SA, El Tránsito SA, El 38 SA and in this case the businessmen Luis Alejandro Magliano and Damian Alberto Manzanelli, both natives of Córdoba, are arrested and prosecuted.

Magliano had turned himself in to the police on March 30 after being on the run for 10 days, denounced for the theft of 3,500 cows valued at more than 150 million pesos. Now it was known that it could be 4,600 stolen cows. Damián Manzanelli, who was the administrator of the denounced camp, had also turned himself in.

Research sources told Clarion that an order was issued to search the Cabaña Pilagá field, in Corrientes, which is owned by Agrolam SA. The arrest of producer Juan Pablo Miretti would also be requested.