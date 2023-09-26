The great races of the International Cycling Union (UCI) are coming to an end, after a vibrant season; Now one of the most exciting periods for cycling enthusiasts is approaching, the runner market for next year.

In the last hours, it was known a new scandal in the World Tour involving Jumbo Visma, a team that has been in the news these days for the possible merger it would have with Soudal Quick Step.

World cycling lovers are in suspense over this event that would have a strong impact on the 2024 season, since several riders could leave the Netherlands team that dominated the last Vuelta a España and was crowned with the victory of Sepp Kuss.

However, the controversy is overshadowing the great year of the World Tour squad and one of the main protagonists is the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who would have great chances of leaving for Colombian Egan Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers.

And the Welsh Geraint Thomas ‘injected poison’ with a phrase that sparked controversy in the sport of cycling by revealing that the Remco and the Jumbo hate each other, a situation that has been going on for some time.

Thomas, in Podast Watts Occurring made a strong statement: “The only thing I would say now is: Remco hates Jumbo and Jumbo hates Remco, that’s not going to work.. I don’t want to start any rumors, I’m just saying,” referring to the Belgian’s possible continuity in the European squad.

Furthermore, he criticized the decisions that Jumbo is making after dominating the major cycling events: “The only thing I wonder is: why would Jumbo want this? They have just won the three Grand Tours (…) How can you not find a sponsor when you have won the Tour twice and dominated last season? You have the biggest runners. It’s sad, if it’s true”.

Finally, he spoke about the problems that a merger between both teams could bring: “If two teams merge, things will go well for the big names. But half of the jobs will be lost. You can only have the maximum number of runners and you are not going to employ 24 helpers. Many people will lose their jobs. “That would be sad to see too.”

