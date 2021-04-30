Hours after the scandal that originated around the coronavirus tests at the Ezeiza airport handled by a company with no prior clinical studies, Airports Argentina 2000 announced that they have already started an audit and meanwhile they will replace the suspected laboratory with Stamboulian Health Services.

“In view of the questions made in journalistic media about the COVID 19 antigen and PCR tests carried out by the LabPax laboratory with Abbott tests, Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 reports that it began on Thursday, April 29 an audit in which you will be investigated in depth to determine the responsibilities and the quality and technical certification of the testing processes “, they affirmed from the company.

And they continued: “While this audit is being carried out, the company has decided replace the service provider and has proposed to Stamboulian Health Services that take over the technical direction and implementation of the tests in our airports “.

During the course of Thursday, a meeting was held to plan the transfer and in the coming days it will be that laboratory that processes the samples of travelers arriving from abroad to Argentina.

This Thursday it became known after a journalistic investigation that the company Labpax, a firm that does not have a history in clinical analysis and whose owners are two monotributistas who are registered in the lowest category, is the one in charge of carrying out swabs to Argentines that arrive in the country through Ezeiza.

Those who touch Argentine soil must perform a quick swab that has a value of $ 2,500. The calculation is that the company that a few months ago did not exist, today it generates at least five million pesos per day.

The results of the swabs given to travelers arriving in Argentina include the signature of Jorge Chizzolini, biochemist. In dialogue with the newspaper The nation, the man assures that they used his name and registration when he no longer had any relationship with the company.

Chizzolini’s resignation telegram, dated April 15.

Chizzolini claims that he stopped working for the lab on March 31, although his digital signature still appears.

However, sources of the investigation that has already begun revealed to Clarion that the biochemist just resigned April 15. Therefore, as of the 19th of that month, the results of the swabs showed the signature of his replacement, Dr. Beatriz Livellara.

“They called me for my knowledge and experience in the use of the diagnostic kit that we had been implementing with the Aatalac mobile in the province. I had a three-month contract, since January, to put isothermal amplification into operation in the laboratory in Ezeiza ”, Chizzolini told about how he came to Labpax.

Result of a swab in Ezeiza on April 19, with the signature of Livellara.

“While I was there, I fine-tuned the use of the Milstein Institute researchers’ Neokit, which is a variation of the PCR test. What happened beyond that and those months, I cannot report”, He added.

Regarding the reason that led him to leave the laboratory, Chizzolini explained: “I disassociated myself because the project it was not of my interest. For many years I was a teacher and I am training people in the use of Neokit and I feel more comfortable than with the tasks in Ezeiza ”.