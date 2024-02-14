You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Deportivo Cali fans, reference image.
Twelve people were arrested after carrying out crimes in Valencia, Spain.
The Spanish Police announced this Wednesday the arrest of twelve fans of the Colombian soccer team Sports of Cali for attacking his rivals Cali America after a friendly match Colombia selection in Spain.
The day after that match, played against Iran on June 16 in the Spanish city of Valencia, the fans of the Deportivo Cali They attacked several América de Cali fans.
The reason was “carry a flag of said hobby with the image of a deceased” in a fight “between both fans” in Colombia, the National Police explained in a statement.
“White weapons and blunt objects” were used in the attack, and the rival fans' belongings were stolen, such as the aforementioned flag and cell phones or jewelry, the police added.
The arrests have been taking place throughout these months of investigations in Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, until the last one, which occurred recently in Madrid, sources from the National Police to the AFP.
The detainees are suspected of robbery with violence and a hate crime and were provisionally released after testifying before the judge.
SPORTS
With information from AFP.
