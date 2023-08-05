Scandal: Brazilian soccer star, investigated for assault on a woman

Paulo Roberto Falcao was forced to resign from the position of coordinator in the Saints of Brazil after learning of an accusation by a woman who pointed out that he was assaulted.

The 69-year-old former midfielder denied any wrongdoing and local police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into Falcao, one of Brazil’s best players in the 1982 World Cup“, says Mundo Deportivo of Spain.

what is known

And he added: “Falcao began working for Santos in November as a liaison between the club’s president and the coaching staff. The police did not provide further details of the case.”

The player, in a statement, warned that he was leaving the post due to Santos’ poor results this year.

“Regarding the accusation that was revealed on Friday, which I received with surprise, I can say that it did not happen,” he said.

“Local media recently reported that the former footballer could become a member of the country’s football confederation if his old friend Carlo Ancelotti becomes coach of the national team after expiring his contract with the Real Madrid”pointed out the Spanish media.

