Scandal: Brazilian soccer star, investigated for assault on a woman

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Campaign against abuse and violent actions against minors
Campaign against abuse and violent actions against minors
The subject already received a resignation.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Paulo Roberto Falcao was forced to resign from the position of coordinator in the Saints of Brazil after learning of an accusation by a woman who pointed out that he was assaulted.
The 69-year-old former midfielder denied any wrongdoing and local police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into Falcao, one of Brazil’s best players in the 1982 World Cup“, says Mundo Deportivo of Spain.
(James Rodríguez will wear an old jersey number again in Sao Paulo)(James Rodríguez begins his social life in Sao Paulo and with celebrities)
what is known
And he added: “Falcao began working for Santos in November as a liaison between the club’s president and the coaching staff. The police did not provide further details of the case.”
The player, in a statement, warned that he was leaving the post due to Santos’ poor results this year.
“Regarding the accusation that was revealed on Friday, which I received with surprise, I can say that it did not happen,” he said.
“Local media recently reported that the former footballer could become a member of the country’s football confederation if his old friend Carlo Ancelotti becomes coach of the national team after expiring his contract with the Real Madrid”pointed out the Spanish media.
(Linda Caicedo, among the top 5 stars of the first phase of the World Cup)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Scandal #Brazilian #soccer #star #investigated #assault #woman
Leave a Reply