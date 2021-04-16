NAfter the diplomatic scandal between the Turkish and Greek foreign ministers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the behavior of his minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. “Of course, our Foreign Minister has put Dendias in his place in view of his behavior and behavior. He couldn’t have been milder either, because that wouldn’t have suited us as a people and country anyway, ”said Erdogan on Friday. However, experts and journalists were surprised by the exchange of blows.

After a joint meeting on Thursday evening, the two foreign ministers appeared in front of the press and made serious accusations against each other. While Dendias and Cavusoglu praised the positive and constructive atmosphere at the beginning of the conference, the conversation quickly escalated after Dendias warned Turkey not to spread “fake news”. Cavusoglu, who had called Dendias his long-time friend at the beginning, responded and said that he wanted to hold the conversation in a friendly atmosphere. “But in his speech Niko Dendias unfortunately made extremely unacceptable accusations against my country.” He accused Greece of violating international law and of “throwing people into the sea”.

The Turkish and Greek media reacted in some cases with indignation. “Dendias’ scandal,” wrote the Turkish government-affiliated newspaper Milliyet shortly after the meeting. The conservative Athens newspaper Political even saw “war between Dendias and Cavusoglu in the air”.

Relations between the two countries have been strained for years. The government in Athens accuses the neighbor of illegally researching natural gas in waters of Greece’s exclusive economic zone. Ankara argues that the explored zones belong to the Turkish continental shelf and that Turkey has a right to exploit natural resources. The conflict brought the two countries to the brink of military confrontation last year, but had recently eased again.