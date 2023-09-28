The Prosecutor’s Office Spanish accuses the Colombian singer Shakira of having defrauded the Treasury of more than 6 million euros in the 2018 income and wealth tax returns, using a corporate network based in tax havens, but the issue with Gerard Piqué not here there.

This is what the Spanish public ministry maintains in the complaint it filed 3 months ago against the artist – already notified to her home in Miami-, which gave rise to a court in Barcelona to open a second case against her, for two crimes against the Public Treasury.

However, Shakira’s communications office told EFE that it has not received “any notification in Miami, the singer’s official domicile, about the complaint,” and stressed that her legal team is “focused on preparing the trial” that will begin. next November 20.

Shakira will be judged that day at the Barcelona hearing for defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, in another case that was also initiated by a complaint from the Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office of that Spanish city.

What a problem

‘The boss’, The latest song from the Barranquillera has had something to talk about in recent days.

In its lyrics we read that it is a rhythm of protest against workplace abuse, “he has thrown a dart at his father-in-law and has generated an unexpected phenomenon in the workplace”, twelve Sport de Barcelona.

The Catalan newspaper points out that the Colombian refers to a close experience in which her former nanny, Lili Melgar, was fired without receiving any compensation from Piqué. Shakira takes direct aim at supervisors and bosses who “abuse” her employees in this song of denunciation.

Well, that’s not the point there. “The song by ‘El Jefe’ has resonated among some workers who have embraced it as their anthem of protest against their superiors. The workers of a company took advantage of the commotion to protest online,” the newspaper says.

‘Los Panas’ used Shakira’s song as a soundtrack to demonstrate their job dissatisfaction and demand a salary increase, but once it went viral the company they worked for fired them.

