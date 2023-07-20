Samuel Eto’o, current president of the Cameroon Football Federation, He is the protagonist of a soccer scandal in his country.

Eto’o is involved in alleged match-fixing, which helped promote a team that was in the second division.(Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami)(Santiago Arias and a nod to Lionel Messi: ‘MLS is increasingly competitive’)

the audio

The African portal Camfoot published an audio in which Eto’o is talking with Valentine Gwainepresident of Victoria United, a team that, before the conversation, was a member of the Cameroonian Silver Division, and which was promoted last April.

“There are things we can do, but you have to be very discreet brother,” Eto’o reportedly tells Gwain.

The former footballer added: “I haven’t even had time to get home yet. I’m out bro. I haven’t had time to get home and work with the president (of the umpires association) because I can’t call the umpires directly and tell them to be careful. But I can work with the president.”

Samuel Eto’o drew attention with his outfit. See also Mario Balotelli, from scandal to scandal: drunk in Switzerland?, video

The scandal is more serious than it seems, since the audios are explicit and dot the former striker.

“Stay calm, we give you the three points and we suspend the referee. But let me at least go back to Cameroon. Arrived on the 3rd (January) at night. So see you in the office on the 4th. I’m going to rule this ref out and disbar anyway. See you in the office on the 4th and that’s how I’ll summon the president of referees”, Eto’o continues saying in the conversation.

And he insists that “it is better that we see each other discreetly. You even organize two days, you invite your wives to Yaoundé, we meet directly, we talk and you leave”.

(Nairo Quintana, from the front: his present and running in Colombia, openly)