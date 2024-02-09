Home page World

From: Hannes Niemeyer, Alina Schröder

The 66th Vienna Opera Ball: In 2024 there appeared to be a fatal security gap, as stars report. © Eva Manhart/dpa

Celebrity guests, glamorous outfits, expensive boxes – that's what the Vienna Opera Ball is known for. But now a ticket problem caused a stir.

Vienna – The rich and beautiful from all over the world come to the Vienna Opera Ball every year. The Businessman Richard “Mörtel” Lugner This time, his accompaniment caused a special stir: none other than Priscilla Presley, the ex of the “King of Rock'n'Roll” Elvis Presley, danced with him. But away from the dance floor, there was quite a bit of a mishap at the event.

Security gap at the Vienna Opera Ball? “The first time that no one checked us”

The Austrian one Krone newspaper was with Sasa Schwarzjirg at the Vienna State Opera to capture voices. The moderator reports that the “best boxes” should cost 24,500 euros. There is also a “donor contribution” of 30,000 euros. Expensive fun that could perhaps have been cheaper? In any case, there are complaints about a problem that could have been a security vulnerability.

Christian W. Mucher, a publisher, tells the story in one Crown-Interview in front of the camera that he “succeeded in the first time in my life that no one controlled us.” Nobody checked the tickets. “We would have saved ourselves a fortune,” he said, probably in jest. Other guests report similar things.

No ticket check at the Vienna Opera Ball: Heino manager speaks of “scandal” – Pocher surprised

“You wouldn’t have had to buy the tickets if you weren’t checked,” said Helmut Werner, the pop singer’s manager Heino, who was also present at the opera ball. “It’s actually a scandal and a mess. “It needs to be controlled, everyone can’t just walk in to the Opera Ball and all the people buy the tickets,” says Werner.

The comedian Oliver Pocher, who was recently in the headlines because of his separation from his ex-wife Amira, came to the ball with his ex-wife Sandy Meyer-Wölden. He also commented on the topic of card control. When asked about the high prices for the box, he only replied with surprise: “Strong, and not one person asked for my card. But then it’s money well spent.”

The ticket problem doesn't seem to have harmed the good mood. If some people actually sneaked in without tickets, no one seems to have noticed. Ultimately, the event was, as always, very well attended.

