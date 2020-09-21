Chaos seized the Teatro Real in Madrid a day before the “selective confinements” implemented by the Community of Madrid in some areas came into force. This Sunday, the opera “Un Ballo in maschera”, work of Giuseppe Verdi, It had to be cancelled after the complaints of some attendees, mostly located in the upper area of ​​the theater, for lack of safety distance between the public seats.

In the first instance, the play, which premiered on Friday in the presence of the kings and inaugurated the 2020-21 season at Real, could not start at 20:00, as planned, by the shouts of “out, out!” or “suspension!” that came from the subscribers of the armchairs of paradise considering that the capacity in this area of ​​the theater, the most superior and lateral, exceeded what is allowed, while in other areas, such as the orchestra, “had two seats of separation between spectators ”, criticized some assistants in social networks.

Faced with this tense situation, Real announced over the public address system that “those who did not want to stay or did not agree with the relocation could go to the ticket office for the refund of the amount of the entrances ”.

Two tries

Despite the commotion that was lived in the seating area, the orchestra played the overture of the opera. But the constant protests led the teacher Nicola Luissoti to come down from the podium and stop the performance, which tried to pick up fifty minutes later. However, after two attempts, in the end the decision was made to definitively cancel the representation in the face of incessant criticism. The lights came on and the musicians left the stage to applause from the audience.

Upon hearing the news, the Municipal Police of Madrid went to the place, where he verified that the capacity was adequate to the restrictions imposed by the health crisis, according to police sources informed Efe.

The Royal Theater responded to criticism

After the controversy, the Royal Theater published a release defending himself against criticism, claiming that he complied with “all current regulations” capacity and blaming a “minority group” of people the suspension of the work due to their complaints, despite the fact that a large part of those spectators were relocated.

In the letter, the institution explained that “there were 905 occupied locations”, that is, a “51.5% of the total capacity of the room “, while the maximum capacity is 65% (around 1,200 seats) and the law allows 75%. He also highlighted that “a group of spectators has expressed with applause and shouts their dissatisfaction with the location of their towns.”

According to the account of the Teatro Real, the protest against the lack of safety distance reported by some spectators, mostly located at the top of the theater, “has been prolonged despite the public address announcements that offered the spectators the possibility of repositioning them or returning the cost of the tickets. “After this relocation of” a large part of the spectators “and the” two attempts to interpret the opera by the conductor and all the artists and technicians who participated in the function “, the Madrid coliseum reiterated that” a very small group insisted on continuing his protests to boycott the representation, reason why it had to be suspended, near the 21:10 hours “.

In this sense, the management of the Royal Theater announced that will open an investigation “to find out this unfortunate incident” and will take “the necessary measures so that the successive functions develop normally”.