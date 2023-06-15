The Giro Next-Gen, the highest Italian under-23 cycling competition, disqualified 31 riders for holding on to team cars to finish last Wednesday’s stage in northern Italy, 119 km, between Morbegno and the port of Stelvio.

A total of 31 cyclists, 24 identified this Wednesday night -19 Italians- and 7 this Thursday, were disqualified for climbing the last two kilometers of the pass helped by the cars or motorcycles of their team or other formations.

A decision that the competition jury made after seeing the viral videos on social networks posted by the fans themselves or the sports directors of other teams in the race.

In any case, those involved reached the finish line, despite the help, with a difference of up to three quarters of an hour from the winner, the German Johannes Staune-Mittet. Four team managers who allowed the offense were also expelled.

Strong reaction from the Italian Cycling Federation

The president of the Italian Cycling Federation, Cordiano Dagnoni, strongly condemned the events.

“What I have seen is really offensive for those who correctly interpret this sport. They are images that hurt a lot. The rules must be applied, and I am especially sorry for the behavior of the sports directors, because they must be the first to teach young people to respect the rules. rules,” he said.

“I had asked RCS Sport (organizers) to invite at least half of the Italian teams: at this point, given the behavior of our formations and our riders, I no longer feel comfortable recommending them to be invited in the future. I leave freedom to RCS Sport to invite the teams of their choice”, he sentenced.

