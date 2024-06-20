The Euro 2024 He is leaving a lot to talk about outside the playing fields. Last weekend it was learned that the Police in Germany shot down an armed man, fights have broken out in the streets of the German country and now Serbia threatens to withdraw.

Jovan Surbatovic, secretary general of the Serbian Football Association, threatened this Thursday to withdraw the team from the Euro Cup due to the chants that were heard from a section of the fans who witnessed the duel between Croatia and Albania. The fans chanted “kill the Serb.”

Serbia vs. Swiss. Photo:EFE/EPA/Georgi Licovski Share

In statements to the RTSthe Serbian state broadcaster, Surbatovic asked the Uefa that a “severe” sanction be adopted against the federations of the Croatian and Albanian national teams or, otherwise, Serbia will proceed to take action.

“What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even if that means not continuing in the competition. We will demand UEFA sanction the federations of both teams. If Uefa does not punish them, we will think about how we will proceed“said Surbatovic.

The Serbian National Team is risking its life against Switzerland this Friday. Photo:AFP Share

Notably Serbia has already been fined for Uefa with 12,550 pounds after his fans threw objects during the match against England. And, like Albania, it also received a sanction because fans from both countries displayed nationalist map banners.

“We were punished for isolated cases and our fans behaved much better than the others. One fan was punished for racist insults and we do not want it to be attributed to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and we have an open heart, so I ask the fans May they continue to be gentlemen,” he concluded.

Croatia vs. Albania Photo:EFE Share

It is still not clear if the Serbian team is going to take the field to face the duel against Slovenia for group C of the Euro Cup.

