14 months pandemic, but politics continues to struggle. Can a new law turn things around? Maybrit Illner asks: “Is Merkel’s emergency brake coming too late?”

Berlin – Maybrit Illner ignored the Union dispute over the candidacy for chancellor and remained true to the topic that has accompanied her ZDF talk for around 14 months with a few exceptions: Corona. The focus was currently on the Federal Government – above all Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Vice Olaf Scholz – to tighten the Infection Protection Act.

Scholz announces a legal distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Maybrit Illner is skeptical as to whether the planned law – which provides for curfews from an incidence of 100 and school closings from 200 – will have enough support from parliamentarians and the population.

Olaf Scholz brushed aside the fears with a stoic voice: “Yes, they will accompany and support this legislative process,” said the Vice Chancellor in relation to the MPs who pass the law. It is also good for the citizens, continued Scholz, “that there are uniform rules.”

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Olaf Scholz (SPD) – Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister of Finance, SPD candidate for Chancellor

Vice Chancellor, Federal Minister of Finance, SPD candidate for Chancellor Christian Lindner (FDP) – Party and parliamentary group chairman

Party and parliamentary group chairman Bernd Althusmann (CDU) – Deputy Prime Minister Lower Saxony, member of the CDU Presidium, connected

Deputy Prime Minister Lower Saxony, member of the CDU Presidium, connected Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag, epidemiologist, health economist, switched on

Member of the Bundestag, epidemiologist, health economist, switched on Claudia Kade – Head of Politics for “Welt” and “Welt am Sonntag”

Head of Politics for “Welt” and “Welt am Sonntag” Prof. Anna Leisner-Egensperger – Professor of Public Law at the University of Jena

Christian Lindner scratches his hooves restlessly. When he was allowed to speak, the FDP chief not only poured a bucket of criticism at the finance minister’s feet, but also threatened a constitutional lawsuit: “If you decide that, Mr. Scholz, we’ll file a lawsuit next week! “Scholz looks tense – Illner leaves the scandal in front of the camera uncommented.

Lindner justifies the decision: The draft law makes “no differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated” – that alone makes the law obsolete. Lindner fears “major political damage to fidelity” if the planned federal government law were overturned by the administrative court in Karlsruhe: “In the state of the Basic Law, only one case is needed to appeal against it” to make a law null and void.

Scholz bursts his collar at “maybrit illner”: “You talk until you don’t do anything anymore!”

“We’ll have to do something about those who have been vaccinated,” says Scholz. And gives an insight into the planning: “We have to treat you like someone who has a daily test”. That could then be added to the law later, said the minister. Linder is nowhere near enough and puts his finger in the wound.

The “emergency brake” of all things, asks the FDP boss, should now be the remedy for the factual failure of the government in the procurement of vaccines, but also in the use of digital options or rapid tests? Lindner: “Once again, the government has come up with a law that deals with the obviously ineffective general curfew.” Instead, Lindner suggests: more tests, more vaccinations, and limit contacts in high-incidence areas.

When “Welt” journalist Kade brings the botched “Easter rest” into play, Scholz’s collar bursts: “In the end, everything is not allowed and we are not allowed to do anything!” He exclaims excitedly and waves his hands. “That is the typical sophism in this situation. You talk until you don’t do anything anymore! “

Lauterbach warns Illner: “Many children are currently losing their parents”

Illner calls Karl Lauterbach on the scene, which should clarify the need of the current situation. He doesn’t save on drama: “Those who are now being treated in the intensive care units are on average 47 or 48 years old,” says Lauterbach. “These are people in the middle of life.” About half of those who were fully ventilated for more than six weeks would die. “A tragedy,” said the health politician, “many children lose their parents!”

“Can the curfew from 9 p.m. really help?” Illner wants to know. Lauterbach refers to several studies from abroad that would prove this. And threatens: “We lose a lot of time to decide something that is a matter of course.” Lindner speaks up again: The effect of a curfew is controversial and cites France as an example. According to a recently published study, the “permanent lockdown” may have worsened in cities like Toulouse.

Video: Lauterbach to lockdown

Lauterbach does not understand the objections. If action is not followed, the SPD man predicts, “we will have to remain in lockdown for a very long time.”

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

For journalist Maybrit Illner, the show was about one thing above all else: education. Presentation of the pros and cons – objective and understandable. But the talk became a stage for Christian Lindner. Even if he could not score with sympathy, his arguments caused silence in the group.