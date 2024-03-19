On March 10, the princes of Wales published a photo of Kate Middleton that would cause a stir following accusations of having been manipulated and digitally modified. Since then, rumors and conspiracy theories have emerged regarding the whereabouts and well-being of the Princess of Wales. Below, a review of the events of the scandal at Kensington Palace.

A real stir. That is what some photographs of Kate Middelton, Princess of Wales, have caused in recent weeks.

It all started on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, March 10, when Kensington Palace shared a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photo was supposedly taken by Guillermo, her husband and Prince of Wales.

So far so good. The problem began when, a day later, news agencies – The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse – began to remove the photo, citing one reason: it appeared to have been manipulated and did not meet the media's reporting requirements. Many details in the photo seemed have been retouched with the help of some editing program.

The princess took responsibility that same day and apologized for editing it.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I want to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday,” Kate said on social media.

But why all the fuss? In addition to the fact that this explanation did not convince many, Kate Middleton has been out of the public spotlight since the end of December, after announcing that she was going to undergo abdominal surgery – without giving more details – in mid-January.

So the strange editing of the photos added to her absence have made many wonder where the Princess of Wales really is and whether or not she is in good health. A question accompanied by endless speculations.

What about the princess?

Conspiracy theories began to multiply around the royal family: from a possible divorce with Prince William, his affair with another woman to the death of the princess herself.

But a video published by the tabloid 'The Sun' This March 18 shows the Princess of Wales shopping with Prince William over the weekend, something that denies all the rumors and theories about his whereabouts.

However, it does not silence the distrust of the people and the British press, questioned repeatedly for its coverage of the Royal House.

“Kate Middleton's health campaign becomes a fiasco” © France 24

And the scandal seems not to have ended. This same March 19, it was made public that British royalty had manipulated another image, as confirmed by Getty Images: a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren. In the image you can see the monarch, surrounded by ten children at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, in August 2022.



A family portrait of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren taken at Balmoral Castle, Britain, in this undated image released by Kensington Palace on April 21, 2023. with indications of Reuters of areas that appear to have been digitally altered by the source. © Reuters

Furthermore, it is assumed that this was taken by Kate Middleton, who, it should be remembered, is an amateur photographer.

“In accordance with our editorial policy, we have placed an editor's note on a printed image indicating that the image has been digitally enhanced at the source,” Getty Images noted.

“Examination of the photograph by our photo editors found that there were eight places where the image was clearly altered by digital cloning. Reuters has not been able to establish why the modifications were made,” the agency notes. Something that has generated more suspicion and distrust.

The relationship of the Royal House with the press

This second doctored photo raises more questions about the British royal family's communication with the public and makes it clear that the Royal House's transparency is not total.

A situation that also raises questions about the privacy of the royal family and the need to establish communication with the British people, who ultimately cover their expenses.

According to some royal experts, this persecution against Kate Middleton must end.

Of course she cares but be sensitive. She is recovering from a serious operation and is not ready to tell the world about herself.

“Why do people want to be so vile if they don't like the royal family? Well, don't read about them, don't look at them; just step back and get on with your own life (…) We can't let our family royal, who is so respected around the world, be attacked in this way,” said journalist and royalty expert Angela Levin regarding the issue.

Memes regarding this very viral topic have also occupied social networks.

“The photo I take in my house of some macaroni vs. the photo they take of the future queen Kate Middleton with a professional camera from 5 meters away,” notes one of these on the social network 'X' regarding the poor quality of the images broadcast.

In the midst of all this controversy, the conspiracy theories continue. But, for now, the tests seem to indicate that the Princess of Wales is fine and has not gone anywhere.

