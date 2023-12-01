Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

Unrest at the climate conference in Dubai: The Iranian delegation left the negotiations on Friday in protest. The reason is Israel’s participation.

Dubai – Protesting against the participation of representatives of the Israeli state, the Iranian delegation left the negotiations at the UN climate conference in Dubai on Friday, according to media reports. The Iranian Energy Minister, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, as head of the Iranian delegation, said, according to the Iranian state news agency Irna, that the participation of the Israelis was “contrary to the goals and guidelines of the conference.” Therefore, the Iranian delegation is leaving the conference.

Iranian delegation leaves climate conference in protest against Israel’s participation © Morteza Nikoubazl/imago

The Iranian agency had previously reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would not attend the UN climate conference “due to inviting representatives of the Zionist regime.” Iran does not recognize Israel as a state. In the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Tehran is supporting the Palestinian organization. Tehran denies Iran’s direct involvement in the preparations for the brutal Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th that left 1,200 dead.

Around 180 heads of state and government are expected at the climate conference in Dubai. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is already on site. Iran on Friday also blamed Israel for the end of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel has started “a new round of killing with the continued support of the American government,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on the online service X. Fighting has resumed in the Gaza Strip since Friday morning after a week-long ceasefire was not extended. (bohy/afp)