Ongoing unrest around the British equivalent of Coffee Time has dominated the front pages in England for weeks. Presenter Phil Schofield recently left the show after 20 years after rumors of falling out with his co-host. The soap will have a new chapter on Friday evening: the TV icon has lied to everyone around him about an affair and has lost all his work.

#Scandal #British #Coffee #Time #presenter #lied #affair #younger #colleague #lost #work