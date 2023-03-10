A major brand scandal stars the Borussia Dortmund German, who has a major problem, after it was reported that one of his players has adulterated papers.

It is the documentation of Youssoufa Moukoko, the young Cameroonian striker who broke all records for precociousness, and who is in the eye of the hurricane.

The German magazine ‘Bunte’ pointed out that his birth certificate is not the one that corresponds to the truth. Although it is not proven, it was known that Moukoko could have been born in the year 2000 and not in 2004, that she is 22 years old and not 18 as is known.

A phenomenon

Moukoko and Karim Adeyemi, scorer of the only goal in the first leg against him Chelsea in the Champions LeagueThey weren’t heading into the midweek commitment.

What was known was that Moukoko was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on November 20, 2004 and that in the 2016-2017 season, in which he was 11 years old, he scored 33 goals with the Borussia Dortmund under-15 team.

Already in 2017-2018 he made his debut in the under-17 team and was German champion. The striker helped with 40 goals in 28 games to achieve that coveted award.

The following year, the Cameroonian scored 50 goals, a record figure, since it must be taken into account that he did so in the same number of games.

It was at that very moment that the first rumors about the authenticity of his age were known, but he himself came out in his defense.

“As soon as he was born I registered him at the German consulate in Yaoundé. He has a German birth certificate,” the player said on that occasion.

Could not

Between 2017 and 2018 his performance was sensational, so much so that he was called up to the German U-16 team.

On November 21, 2020, he made his debut in the first division, being the youngest footballer of all time to debut in the Bundesliga, when stepping on the field with only 16 years and one day.

The German press says that Moukoko has tried to prevent his birth certificate from being published, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

