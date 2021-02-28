Congratulations for the new left leader Janine Wissler fall on the Hesse CDU’s feet. A notable press release suddenly disappeared from the website over the weekend.

Wiesbaden / Erfurt – At the weekend, the left elected a new tip: With the Hessian Janine Wissler and the Thuringian Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, a duo of the party that is quite dissimilar in terms of content is now in charge. Hennig-Wellsow is regarded as a pragmatist, Wissler as a sharper left-wing orientation. How the party wants to resolve its conflict of direction before the federal election is still open for the time being – but on the day of the election, the CDU provoked a small scandal around Wissler.

Because the state party sent the old friend Wissler, the 39-year-old left parliamentary group leader in the Wiesbaden state parliament, a rather poisonous congratulations on the election success – and later deleted the message from her own website. On Sunday morning, the message from the Hessen CDU could still be found via the Google cache, but it was no longer accessible via the homepage. Remarkably, the action had caused anger among both the left and conservatives.

Left boss Wissler: Hessen-CDU produces scandal – and deletes press release

The Hessian CDU general secretary Manfred Pentz praised Wissler in his congratulations as a “polished speaker and charismatic personality” and attested the head of the Hessian parliamentary left a “considerable reputation”. At the same time, however, he started a controversial classification in a subordinate clause – and thus provided critics with further food.

A screenshot of the meanwhile deleted congratulations from the Hessen CDU for Linke boss Janine Wissler. © Screenshot: Google-Cache / fn

Wissler was “an avowed communist and Trotskyist who questions the free and democratic basic order of Germany”, judged Pentz. On the one hand, the reservation is likely to meet with displeasure on the part of the left. On the other hand, the congratulatory address to the left-wing politician also aroused displeasure on the other political side: He congratulated Wissler “nevertheless,” explained Pentz. And prophesied: “It will also go its way in Berlin”.

Left election: CDU General Secretary Pentz in the crossfire – first calls for resignation

Indeed, there was scolding from both political directions. Among other things, Thuringia’s left-wing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow was criticized on Sunday. “Why has the CDU in Hesse deleted its own press release,” he asked in a tweet. Ramelow speculated at the same time about a “call” from the Thuringian CDU, which had not congratulated – and a “competition for the most anti-communist failure”.

The communication had previously also been pointed out world-Editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt. “There is a remarkable imbalance in the condemnation of extremism in the Union too”, he tweeted. Under his posting, resentment also gathered from users who obviously belonged to the conservative spectrum. “What’s the matter with the proud Roland Koch CDU i. Hesse has become … it shows all the misery of the CDU, “it said in a comment. However, other users also saw an act of political decency in the Secretary-General’s statement.

The head of the particularly conservative Union of Values, Alexander Mitsch, even called for Pentz’s resignation on Twitter. With “his congratulations to the communist Wissler”, the general secretary “finally became intolerable”. Incidentally, CSU General Secretary Markus Blume reacted emphatically negative to Wissler’s election. “Trotskyist. Actually says everything. Now it would be time for the SPD and the Greens to rule out a left-wing alliance, ”he said in the short message service.

The background to the allegations: Wissler worked for a long time in the Trotskyist network Marx21, which sees itself as part of the new left and aims to “break the power of corporations”. Wissler only ended this membership in the course of her candidacy for chairmanship. (fn)