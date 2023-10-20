Colombia will play against Brazil on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 pm in the fifth game of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup and the first part of the ticket sale ended in record time.

On October 19, the Federation opened the sale of tickets, only for those who had the Colombia National Team card available from Bancolombia. For this Thursday, only 2,533 tickets were enabled, all of which turned out to be sold.

The networks exploded

But the Federation will continue to release more tickets for the match for the fifth date of the Qualifiers.

Massive complaints about the process of selling tickets for the match against Brazil. Come back and play. The same story, the same protagonists, identical official sellers. And nothing happens. — Iván Mejía Álvarez (@PajaritoDeIvan) October 20, 2023

Starting this Friday, October 20, other tickets will be available for those who have a Bancolombia card, and from Monday, October 23, the ticket office will open to the general public.

More complaints

It is expected that for the match against Brazil which will be at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, the stage will be full of capacity for this decisive match which will be on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 pm

At 8:20 am Tuboleta had already sold all the availability it had to buy the Brazil-Colombia tickets through Bancolombia. and opened sale at 8:00 am There is a cat in there, the mafia of resellers in action, in union with certain leaders and officials of TB pic.twitter.com/m4IXcED7xZ — El-lagar-de-buenvino (@glagaresc) October 19, 2023