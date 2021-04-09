A.Charles Michel spoke up for the first time on Thursday evening. On Belgian television, the EU Council President said he would like to undo the scene in the Turkish presidential palace in Ankara, where Commission head Ursula von der Leyen was relegated to a sofa farther away on Tuesday, while Michel himself was sitting in the splendid armchair next to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Took a seat. The resulting picture was “disastrous”, admitted Michel.

At the same time, the Belgian insisted that he was not responsible for this picture and the affair, which was quickly dubbed “Sofagate”, that he had behaved completely correctly. If he had protested against von der Leyen’s treatment, the EU’s relations with Turkey would have suffered far worse damage than the current protocol inconsistency. The visit of the EU leaders to Ankara was devoted to such important topics as the fight against terrorism and cooperation in migration policy. “‘Sofagate’ completely obscured this crucial purpose of our visit.”

The President-in-Office of the Council could no longer stop the campaign of signatures initiated by the Italian MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio by social democratic and left-wing EU parliamentarians, who in a letter to Michel demand his resignation. Even more lamentable than Erdogan’s machismo is “your silence in the face of an unmistakable provocation by the EU and the first female president of the EU Commission,” says the letter, which 31 MPs have so far signed.

Michel doesn’t want to be a misogynist

Michel has not behaved very skillfully since his appearance in Ankara. On Wednesday he was silent at first, only in the evening did he complain on Facebook about the “rude” criticism of his behavior. The impression was wrong that he didn’t care about Leyen’s treatment. He is certainly not a misogynist. According to Michel, the responsibility for the incident lies with the Turkish side, which insisted on a “strict interpretation” of the protocol. This claim earned him the immediate opposition of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. He said the seating arrangements were made at the request of the EU.

It is now clear that Michel’s team paid much more attention to the minutes in advance than von der Leyen’s employees. And a “strict interpretation” would be in favor of the President of the Council and at the expense of the head of the Commission. In terms of protocol, it was probably correct that Michel was sitting alone next to Erdogan. The prevailing interpretation in Brussels is that he, as the representative of the EU heads of state and government, takes precedence over the Commission President, more or less a head of authority, in the minutes. But is that the heart of the affair? A photo quickly circulated on social media in which von der Leyen’s predecessor Jean-Claude Juncker was allowed to sit alongside Erdogan on an equal footing.

In any case, Michel had a note from EU Council Protocol Chief Dominique Marro circulated on Thursday. It says that the provisions of the EU protocol were meticulously observed in Ankara. Rather, the council had stepped into the breach for von der Leyen. In the dining room, “for the benefit of the President of the Commission”, it was ensured that three and not just two large VIP armchairs were set up. In addition, Michel’s team was the first to ensure that von der Leyen came across the picture during the official photos.

Allegation to von der Leyen’s protocol officer

Incidentally, Marro practices the black peter game. Representatives of the Turkish Protocol and the Council’s Protocol Service took part in a preparatory meeting on Monday. On the EU side, apart from security officers, neither the Commission nor the EU delegation were represented in Ankara. The latter was in charge of preparing the visit. The note spread by Michel can only be read like this: If von der Leyen’s protocol officers neglect the preparatory meetings, the commission chief shouldn’t be surprised if she ends up at the cat table.

The Commission had actually not sent its own protocol team to Ankara beforehand – and trusted that the EU delegation in Ankara would take care of the preparations. This was of course significantly hampered by Michel’s team, as documented by a wire report by the EU ambassador in Ankara, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, leaked to the “Politico Europe” news portal. The delegation sent in advance by Michel had “obstructed effective communication and coordination with the Turkish side,” reported Meyer-Landrut to Brussels on Tuesday.

The process sounds like a political kindergarten. Is he more than that? In any case, he throws a spotlight on the fact that the internal relationship of the EU institutions only works if it is kept free from personal vanities – and that credible external representation of the EU also depends on it.

In any case, the calls for resignation should remind Michel that he does not benefit from trying to distinguish himself as “the” EU President. The head of the European Council should act as a kind of manager of the heads of state and government, mediate between them and sound out compromises. If he strives more, he is more likely to fall on his face.