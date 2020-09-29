The magazine Tichys insight had chosen SPD politician Sawsan Chebli as a target. Dorothee Bär reacts and sets off an avalanche. There was initially criticism of Merz and Spahn.

The well-known Ludwig Erhard Foundation wants above all to promote the social market economy.

However, the association is currently struggling with a sexism scandal – the reason for this is an article in the paper by chairman Roland Tichy.

After Dorothee Bär (CSU), other politicians also criticized Tichy, who wants to give up his office. But there are other sensitive questions.

Berlin – The Ludwig Erhard Foundation is actually a worthy institution: founded by the namesake himself in 1967, the association wants the social market economy strengthen. But the foundation is currently engaged in an extremely unpleasant debate – it’s about sexism. And the election of the chairman.

Now there are apparently personal consequences: Foundation head Roland Tichy want to be loud a report of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung no longer stand for re-election. Previously had CSU State Minister Dorothee Bär caused a stir. She canceled her membership.

Ludwig Erhard Foundation: Sexist attack on Chebli at Tichy? Dorothee Bär is the first to pull the rip cord

The reason for the dispute are sexist statements about the SPD politician Sawsan Chebli in the monthly Tichy’s insight. It read: “What speaks for Sawsan? (…) Friend journalists have so far only been able to determine the G-point as a plus point in the Special Democratic Party of the Old Men.

In the one with a large number Top politicians and well-known Economists and Business representatives occupied club had initially pulled the ripcord alone Bear. “Such failures are unbearable and absolutely incompatible with the goals of the foundation,” she said on Wednesday, leaving.

Ludwig Erhards suggestion today would certainly not be that Degradation of women, but promoting female careers, she found. “If the foundation has a chairman under whose leadership such texts are published, I cannot and will not support them further. It shows a socio-political mindset that I don’t accept. ” Chebli thanked Bär via Twitter for their “clear stance” and wrote: “We can no longer accept sexism. But we also need the men who pull together with us. “

Merz and Spahn in focus: Scandal around the Ludwig Erhard Foundation – CDU top people react with a delay

However, it took a while before men followed suit. On Wednesday there were violent allegations against the other members of the foundation – including them CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz *, Health Minister Jens Spahn* (CDU) or Ex-Bahn boss Hartmut Mehdorn. “Everyone else remains seated and is silent. That gives a deep insight, ”judged one user.

I have all the members of the #LudwigErhardStiftung marked who stood up against that #Tichy Mrs @SawsanChebli sexist insulted in the worst possible way: @DoroBaer. All the others remain seated and remain silent. That lets you see deeply. https://t.co/IzoL71Ey3X pic.twitter.com/MC9BO6KMWQ – C. Storch (@Storch_i) September 23, 2020

On Thursday, Spahn and the chairman of the SME Union, Carsten Linnemann, to. With immediate effect, they suspended their membership in the Erhard Foundation. “The Ludwig Erhard Foundation is an institution with a long tradition and is committed to the legacy of its namesake. Unfortunately, for some time now, there has been a culture of debate among leading representatives of the Foundation that does not live up to this responsibility. That damages Ludwig Erhard’s reputation. We have therefore decided to put our membership on hold until further notice. “

Tichy leaves – critics after sexism scandal nevertheless dissatisfied

Criticism of Tichy expressed according to the information FAZ also Bundesbank President Jens Weidmannwho is also a member of the foundation. In a letter to the other members of the foundation, Weidmann argues that the “further development of free-market and free-democratic thinking” also includes “a climate of debate of mutual respect, not only within the foundation, but also beyond.” Now comes Tichy So the withdrawal – a step that Merz described in a tweet as the “only right decision”.

Gerhard Schröder came: Roland Tichy at the presentation of the Ludwig Erhard Prize to the retired Federal Chancellor in 2016 © picture alliance / dpa / Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

However, it remains to be seen whether the dispute is over. The former CDU General Secretary Ruprecht Polenz on Twitter, for example, demanded that the foundation should not wait until the chairmanship election in October, but rather “separate from Tichy completely”. Other observers asked even more fundamental questions: “Why is Roland Tichy chairman of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation”, asked about mirror-Journalist Mathieu von Rohr in the short message service dry.

Roland Tichy: Controversial journalist is probably presiding over the Ludwig Erhard Foundation – probing questions on the Internet

Tichy himself describes his magazine as a “liberal-conservative opinion magazine”. The Magazine and the online platform tichyseinblick.de belong for many politicians from the right-wing populist spectrum for required reading.

It is to be expected that even now a debate will be over freedom of speech breaks loose. Policy advisor Erik Flügge, an SPD member, expressed a clear judgment on Thursday: “Tichy has every right to publish and to be politically active,” he emphasized. “At the same time, however, every institution has the right to say, ‘Your publications and your political activities no longer suit us.’ It calls itself freedom of expression and conscience. ”However, Flügge had to let himself be reproached for the fact that the foundation itself had not responded to the allegations. (dpa / fn)