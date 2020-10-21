US President Donald Trump has prematurely canceled an interview with the television station CBS. Then he threatened the broadcaster and journalist Lesley Stahl several times.

He then announced that he would publish the interview himself before it was officially broadcast.

One of the reasons for the uproar is said to have been the journalist’s bias.

Washington – Two weeks now remain until the choice of President in the USA. Of the Election campaign of the two opponents Joe Biden (Democrats) and incumbent Donald Trump (Republicans) getting into the hot phase. Trump leaves this after his infection with the Coronavirus and the following Covid-19 disease once again fully embarked on the election campaign, there was no opportunity to cast his opponents in a bad light. Especially on that media Trump has it aside, because in his opinion they are often biased against him and uncritical towards his opponents.

Trump interview scandal: US President storms out of the hall

Now Trump made another one Scandal by calling on Tuesday (local time) TV interview with the CBS journalist Lesley Stahl broke off prematurely. Stahl had the interview for a special broadcast by CBS-Line “60 Minutes” prepared, which should be about Trump and his challenger Joe Biden. After 45 minutes, according to the reports, Trump broke off the individual interview and refused another joint interview with his deputy Mike Pence.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Donald Trump storms out of CBS interview: “Fake News” and “Partial”

After Trump left the interview prematurely, he published on Twitter one recording and threatened to do the rest before the planned Broadcast date also to be published on Sunday. The interview is “Fake” and “Partial” been, Trump announced, and spoke of one “Terrible intervention” in the election on November 3rd. During his tenure, Trump repeatedly had media as “Enemies of the people” and their reporting as “Fake News” referred to when they had dealt critically with the President. On Tuesday, he also tried to attack the journalist Lesely Stahl personally by briefing her Video sequence without mask in White house showed up and – in spite of my own constant refusal Mouth and nose protection to wear – outraged by this fact.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

The New York Times also reported on the incident and wrote that the President was angry about Stahl’s questions. He was also grumpy because it was taking longer than he expected. In the evening, the US president let himself go again Followers cheer. At a Campaign appearance in Erie, Pennsylvania, he mentioned the unsuccessful interview and spoke one apparent threat versus CBS and Lesely Stahl from: “You have to see what we do with“ 60 Minutes ”. You’ll get such a kick out of it, ”said the President. “Lesley Stahl will not be happy about it.” Whether Trump can actually use the scandal to his advantage remains to be seen, because it will be tight for Donald Trump in the fight for a second presidency. At least that is what the surveys say, and according to a newspaper report, some of his employees too. Religion, too, is increasingly tipping the scales in terms of election results. Trump has already suffered a first defeat.

