Due to the corruption investigations against him, the CDU / CSU parliamentary group vice-president Georg Nüßlein is leaving his office. Nevertheless, he considers the allegations to be “unfounded”.

Update February 26, 5:40 p.m .: Even if the deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Georg Nüßlein, lets his office rest, the 51-year-old has had his lawyer explain that he does not consider the allegations against him to be “justified”. In addition, Nüßlein’s lawyer points out “that the public prosecutor’s office expressly and exclusively speaks of an ‘initial suspicion'”. The investigations would therefore not allow the conclusion “that the evidence required for a justifiable criminal charge is given,” explains Gerog Nüßlein’s lawyer.

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume asked the Augsburger Allgemeine that the allegations raised against his party colleagues must be “fully clarified”. Katja Mast, the deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, called Nüßlein’s decision to let his office rest “logical”. “It should never even give the impression that a member of the Bundestag is personally enriched by the pandemic,” said the Social Democrat.

CSU politician Nüßlein cancels his office because of corruption investigations

Update from February 26th, 3:20 p.m .: The CSU politician Georg Nüßlein cancels his office as deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group due to the corruption investigation against him. The lawyer Nüßleins announced on Friday.

CSU politician Nüßlein puts Union in distress: “Incredibly stupid” – allegations probably “not harmless”

Update from February 25, 8:40 p.m .: The mission is meticulously prepared. On Thursday morning, two public prosecutors entered the Bundestag committee that regulates sensitive immunity issues. You immediately have your say, requesting permission to search a dozen or so rooms, offices and apartments of an influential MP. The committee paused, asked for more detailed information on the allegations, unanimously gave the green light, and the plenary session followed. A moment later, investigators who were already waiting in front of the door enter Parliament and search the rooms.

The judiciary proceeds quickly and without hesitation. It meets the CSU member Georg Nüßlein, one of the vice-heads of the Union parliamentary group. Apparently there are good reasons for this. The 51-year-old from Swabia, who has been in the Bundestag since 2002, is suspected of having earned a commission of 660,000 euros in a mask deal through a network of middlemen – untaxed. Nüßlein is said to have campaigned for a supplier of protective masks at the Federal Ministry of Health and the Bavarian Ministry of Health last spring. An employee of this manufacturer is also being investigated.

The major order had also come about, reports “ThePioneer”. The federal government bought masks on a large scale in 2020 – the number is in the billions. 700 companies got the chance – and one could, so the initial suspicion of the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office, have obtained protection from Georg Nüßlein. “As part of this investigation”, “13 properties in Germany and Liechtenstein” were searched yesterday. These included Nüßlein’s private home in Münsterhausen near Günzburg and the CSU office there. According to “Spiegel”, MPs Axel Müller, Carsten Müller and Stefan Kaufmann (all CDU) were brought to Swabia to be there during the search. The procedure with parliamentary witnesses is stipulated by law

Nüßlein: Rooms of the Union faction searched

Because Nüßlein is vice-president of the faction, rooms of the Union faction were also searched; not pleasant for the Chancellor’s party in the Bundestag. Investigators have been on site for hours, eyewitnesses say. The investigation should drag on through the election year.

There is great horror in the Union. Nüßlein had not been noticed as Raffke before. What he officially states in terms of additional income seemed manageable, as well as an honorary board member of the Krumbach fishing cooperative. He apparently ran the deal through his Berlin company Tectum Holding. “That doesn’t sound harmless,” says one participant who knows parts of the investigation files. The suspicion of having enriched oneself in a mask deal is devastating for politicians. Nüßlein himself dives. He briefly explained to the BR that the allegations were “baseless”.

In the morning in the Bundestag you can see the head of the CSU state group standing together with gloomy expressions. The statement is thin: presumption of innocence, had no knowledge. The process is “incredibly stupid”, they say in a low voice. The CSU MP Alois Rainer is “surprised”. The AfD rejoices over “Klüngelwirtschaft”, rises to the expression “war profiteer”. SPD parliamentary group deputy Katja Mast called for clarity: “If there is even a suspicion that a member of the German Bundestag enriched himself personally from the corona crisis, this is a very serious, serious accusation that must be fully clarified.”

Search in the rooms of politician Nüßlein: evidence is now being evaluated

Update from February 25th, 3:45 p.m .: According to information from security circles, more than 30 officials from the State Criminal Police Office and tax investigation were involved in the searches in Bavaria alone. The seized evidence will now be evaluated. That reports dpa with reference to the public prosecutor’s office in Munich. Nüßlein himself responded to several inquiries from the German press agency with the request for an opinion not.

Update from February 25th, 3 p.m .: “If the suspicion arises that a member of the German Bundestag is personally enriched by the Corona crisis, then this is a very serious, serious accusation that must be fully clarified,” tweeted Katja Mast, SPD parliamentary group leader. The parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, also wrote on Twitter: “In the Nüßlein case, the judiciary has to do its job. Politically, a lobby register is becoming more and more urgent. After the allegations against Amthor, this is already the second case that throws a bad light on the exercise of mandate by Union MPs for their own business advantage. “

Allegations against CSU politician Nüßlein – Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office provides information

Update from February 25th, 1:45 p.m .: As the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office at the request of the Munich Mercury reports, an investigation is currently being carried out against two suspects in connection with the purchase of corona masks because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials. Previously, the Bundestag lifted the immunity of CSU politician Georg Nüßlein. On Thursday, 13 objects in Germany and in Lichtenstein will be searched, said the chief public prosecutor. Evidence will be secured and evaluated. The General Public Prosecutor’s Office always investigates the allegation of bribery.

The image reports that on Thursday afternoon the private house of Georg Nüßlein in the Günzburg district was searched by investigators from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office. Members of the Bundestag Carsten Müller (Lower Saxony) and Axel Müller (Baden-Württemberg) are on site as witnesses.

The second suspect is apparently an employee of the mask manufacturer.

Update from February 25th, 1.30 p.m .: “The lifting of immunity is a normal process for conducting an investigation. As always, the presumption of innocence applies in such cases. ”A CSU spokesman said this to the image. In the Bundestag debate on Thursday, Nüßlein, as a health politician in his group, should actually have spoken on the subject of rapid tests. His colleague Stephan Pilsinger will now take on the task.

Suspicion against Georg Nüßlein: CSU men hit hard allegations about a corona mask deal

Update from February 25th, 1 p.m .: In response to a dpa request, the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office said it was being investigated against two suspects in connection with the purchase of corona face masks because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of mandate holders. The investigating authority did not mention the name Nüßlein. “As part of this investigation, 13 objects in Germany and Liechtenstein will be searched on Thursday and evidence will be seized, which will then be evaluated,” explained the Chief Public Prosecutor Klaus Ruhland.

Update from February 25th, 12:45 pm: Report image According to the commission amount of currently assumed 650,000 euros went to Georg Nüßlein’s company Tectum Holding GmbH, which is located in Bavaria. The money is said not to have been taxed, among other things, is the allegation of the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office that this company apparently charged a consultant fee above the stated amount. However, further details are not yet known. The money was apparently not transferred directly from the mask manufacturer, but via possible intermediaries or companies, she wants image have experienced. So far, the Nüßlein case has been suspected.

CSU man suspected: searches at Georg Nüßlein – Bundestag lifts his immunity

Update from February 25th, 12.30 p.m .: The rooms of the deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Georg Nüßlein, are searched. The Bundestag had previously lifted its immunity. The allegation of bribery in a corona mask deal is made against him. Image live last mentioned a commission sum of possibly 650,000 euros. From judicial circles she wants Augsburg General have now experienced an equal amount.

First report from February 25, 11.40 a.m .: Berlin – The Bundestag has lifted the immunity of CSU MP Georg Nüßlein. This approved the execution of judicial search and seizure decisions, as can be seen from the resolution recommendation unanimously adopted on Thursday. Nüßlein, who represents the Neu-Ulm constituency, could not be reached on Thursday for a statement.

The immunity of CSU politician Georg Nüßlein lifted – raid on his premises on suspicion of bribery

Like ntv and image report, Nüßlein is said to have brokered a manufacturer for corona masks to the federal government and the Bavarian state government. The 51-year-old is said to have received a six-figure commission and not paid tax on it. The image names a possible sum of 600,000 euros. The parliament’s office as well as his apartment in Berlin and the constituency office in Günzburg of the health politician are to be searched. How mirror reported, the attorney general in Munich confirmed that a total of 13 rooms will be searched for evidence. This is an initial suspicion of bribery, writes the magazine. (aka)

