Moritz Bletzinger

Tourists in Croatia wanted to sneak free holidays on an Adriatic island. But the vacationers are busted, the mayor sends the police.

Pakostane – That’s bold! Croatian media complained about a group of holidaymakers who have taken over the island of Vrgada near Pakostane. On the actually wild island, the campers have set up a veritable tent city and even fenced it off. You treat yourself to free holidays in the great outdoors in Croatia. A sign also says: “Private!”

Wild camping in Croatia: Group besieges the same island again and again – now the police are coming

A reader told the newspaper Morski from the wild campers. He kept bumping into the group while swimming, but this year the tourists dared to bring even more friends.

“I have to admit, this is the first time I’ve heard about it,” says Pakostane Mayor Milovoj Kurtov Morski, after the paper reported to him about the tourists. He promises to act: “I need to check what’s going on with the land there, so I’ll let you know, but I’ll send a city manager and the police over there immediately.”

Tent city on Adriatic island: reporter exposes illegal tourist camp in Croatia

The newspaper already knows what’s going on on the island. A reporter swam to Vrgada and filmed the camp. At least four large tents can be seen on the video. The holidaymakers sit relaxed at a table in their camp and do not even react to the stranger. Only after some time two women apparently speak to him. The pictures do not show where the tourists come from, and the newspaper does not name their country of origin either.

The locals romp under the video. “There is no reason for mercy!” demands a punishment for the tourists: “You cannot enter a country and do what you want, the laws must be obeyed.”

Wild camping is officially forbidden in Croatia, and tourist regions in particular do not tolerate it at all. Close controls are usually tight around national parks and beaches, reports outdoornet.de. Making a fire and staying overnight in the mobile home are also prohibited. Fines of up to 400 euros apply.

Croatia is becoming more and more expensive, and that doesn’t just apply to water and coffee in beach restaurants, the prices of which scare tourists away. Camping on the Adriatic is also expensive, nowhere are the overnight costs in a tent as high as in Croatia. (moe)