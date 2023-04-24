Juve’s general manager before the kick-off of the big match against Napoli: “Satisfied with the decision of the Collegio di Garanzia, we hope to have no more negative surprises”
“We want at least second place. And reach two finals,” said the general manager of Juve before the kick-off of the big match against Napoli. “We are satisfied with the decision of the Guarantee College, we hope to have no more negative surprises”.
Soon the complete article
April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 20:50)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Scanavino #place #reach #finals
Leave a Reply