Today the physical format of video games usually has none of the magic that it carried with it many years ago, since current copies only keep the disc or cartridge in the case of Nintendo. However, essential elements such as the manual have already been permanently lost, and for that there are people who want to take care of these pamphlets.

A game preserver called Kirkland seeks to save that nostalgia for posterity by creating high-quality scans of the manuals of yesteryear. In fact, you just finished uploading your entire set of manual scans from PlayStation two this in the American versions, each of the existing games already have their respective support.

The user uploaded just over 1,900 of them to the networks, uploading each manual of PS2 from USA in archive.org in full 4K resolution for your downloading and scrolling pleasure. The set comes in at about 17GB, it was 230GB before compression. So they arrive in a quality that the most nostalgic will surely love.

This was what he mentioned Kirkland in the middle Kotaku:

The goal is to raise awareness of game preservation efforts. So many games that we grew up shaped how we saw and experienced the world. Of course, as we ‘grow up’ we move on to other things, but many of us are nostalgic for these things and want our children to be able to enjoy what we did. The whole ‘read the books your father read’ thing. And there have been huge efforts to preserve games: VGHF, Strong Museum, and grassroots efforts like MAME, redump.org, No-Intro, and Cowering’s Good Tools before that. Which I always thought, ‘This is great! we will have everything preserved. But without the manuals, we won’t know how to play them.

Kirkland mentions that he spent about $40,000 on his collection of PS2 from the US while methodically buying every US release over the course of 22 years:

I got new releases when they dropped to $20 for the first 800 releases, then I started collecting used sports games in good condition, then I was looking for weird variants that never end.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the only heavy work of the author, since he previously completed the manuals of SNES from the US in 2K and is in the process of doing it with NES, Atari 2600 Y Game Boy.

Without a doubt, a great preservation job that future generations will be forever grateful for.

Via: Kotaku