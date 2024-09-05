Scams | Wolt founder Miki Kuusi: My name has been misused

Scams|Wolt’s founder and CEO says he is in contact with the authorities.

Shipping company Founder and CEO of Wolt Mickey Kuusi denies reports that he is the chief technology officer of London-based asset management company Bazalgette Equity.

“This is obviously a scam in which my name has been misused,” says Kuusi in a message to Helsingin Sanomat.

He says he heard about it today, Thursday.

According to him, the matter will be clarified soon.

“We are in contact with the authorities so that this does not continue”, says Kuusi in his message.

Jenni Jusslin Wolt’s communication did not specify how Wolt plans to prevent the operation from continuing. He also could not say whether a criminal complaint will be filed.

Spruce the alleged role in the asset management company became public when the founder and restaurateur of the Huono Äiti media company Sari Helin told in public from the attempted acquisition of his restaurants and media company.

Helin is the main owner of the Le Ankka restaurant in Helsinki and the museum restaurant Lusto in Punkaharju.

An unknown manager from London approached Helin with a purchase offer after Le Ankka entered the Michelin Guide in May. The buyer said he represented a company called Bazalgette Equity.

Helin considers the case to be an example of a hard-level international fraud attempt.

On its website, the company says that it operates, among other things, as an asset manager for wealthy families and foundations. The pages also introduce the company’s management, 30 men. One of them is Miki Kuusi.