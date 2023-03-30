Scams | The well-known trumpeter was surprised when he heard that he had applied for Joensuu’s directorship: “I wouldn’t have guessed”

The search for Joensuu’s mayor ended on Wednesday. The city said on Thursday that not all applicants had applied for the position of director, but someone had submitted an application on their behalf. One of the applications was submitted in the name of Jani Vähäkainu.

From Varka Jani Vähäkainu was surprised when he heard that he was one of the applicants for Joensuu’s mayor. The matter became clear to him on Wednesday night, when a screenshot of the applicant list on the city’s page was shared on his Discord channel.

“I couldn’t have guessed that something like this would happen,” Vähäkainu says. Nothing like this has happened to him before.

Vähäkainu, who lives in Varkau, tells Helsingin Sanomat that he was completely unaware of the entire Joensuu mayor search. He thinks that someone has come up with applying for a position in his name, because he’s a dumbass.

Vähäkainu has a Hampaaton läski channel on YouTube, which has twelve thousand subscribers. He is also on Tiktok, but he is still most active on Youtube. Vähäkainu noticed that in addition to him, the city’s applicant list also included other people known from YouTube.

Joensuu the city said on Thursday, that in its application for mayor, it has turned out that some of the applicants have not applied for the position of mayor, but someone has submitted an application in their name.

On Thursday, the city received a contact informing about an application made in the name of another person after the list of applicants had become public. The list of applicants has been removed from the city’s website.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper studied the list of those who applied for the position of director removed from the website of the city of Joensuu. It seems that there were several people known from social media on the applicant list who may not have applied for the position of mayor.

A slight echo has not contacted the city of Joensuu about it. He doesn’t plan to do that either, because he believes that the city can see from the applications who has actually submitted an application and who hasn’t.

He treats it as a harmless prank, although he considers such cases to be the downside of social media. Vähäkainu emphasizes that he was not hurt by the incident.

“It would have been a different matter if something unpleasant had happened,” he says.

Joensuu the city’s communications manager Petri Varis told Helsingin Sanomat that by early Thursday evening, the city had become aware of one person who had not himself applied for the position of mayor but was still on the applicant list. Varis was aware that there might be several people.

On Thursday, the city feverishly investigated the matter through its system, Varis says. The city uses the Laura system, where you can submit a job application without strong identification. According to the city, this is to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to submit an application.

Varis says that the city does not know who or who are behind the applications. In order for the matter to be resolved through the Laura system, the person in whose name the application was made would first have to file a criminal complaint. The announcement cannot be made by the city.

Vähäkainu tells Helsingin Sanomat that he does not intend to file a criminal complaint. His message to those who filed in his name is that they should look for better hobbies.