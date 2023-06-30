Scams | The victims of the data breach at the reception desk have been the target of text message scams

The police advises not to open the link in the messages.

Suomi.fi service scam messages containing personal information have been sent in the names, says the Itä-Uusimaa police in its press release. Many of the recipients of the messages have been victims of Vastaamo’s data breach.

In the messages, the recipients have been told that they are entitled to housing allowance and they have been asked to log in to the Suomi.fi website using the password given in the message.

The link in the messages has led to a genuine-looking Suomi.fi scam website, where payment card information has been requested from the recipients.

The link in the messages should not be opened, and the instructions in the message should not be followed, the police release advises.

Psychotherapy Center The customer register of the customer service was breached in 2018 and 2019. The breaches came to light in 2020.

The perpetrator or perpetrators managed to get their hands on the patients’ sensitive medical records as well as their names, addresses, phone numbers and personal identification numbers.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa imprisoned the person known as Julius Kivimäki Aleksanteri Kivimäki at the end of February on suspicion of a data breach.