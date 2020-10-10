Scams The Russian duo, known for their ridiculous calls, stumbled upon the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament – a “Belarusian opposition figure” asked about animal interference

The Russians appeared as the Belarusian opposition figure Svyatlan Tsihanouskaya and asked parliamentarians about interfering in animals.

The Russians trolls succeeded in stifling the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee by appearing as Belarusian opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskajana. The incident happened when the Committee on Foreign Affairs was due to receive an update on the situation in Belarus.

Demonstrations have continued in Belarus for more than a month after the incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected president, probably by falsifying the election. Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya was Lukashenko’s opponent in the election, and fled the country.

Disturbing Tsihanouskaja was attending a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament, the Folketinget, remotely. At the beginning of the meeting, however, Tsihanouskaja and her representative stated that they would not make their own contact camera work, Folketinget said of Tuesday’s meeting in a report published on Thursday. in the bulletin.

Thus, the performer was allowed to perform without a video connection.

At the meeting the situation of democracy in Belarus, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and how Danish politicians could influence the situation in Belarus were discussed, said the Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Aastrup Jensen later in Denmark For TV2. According to the Vice-Chair, the remote meeting normally proceeded for at least the first 25 minutes.

“But then, quite surprisingly, he asked what we think of brothels that specialize in interfering with animal animals in Denmark,” Aastrup Jensen said.

“I and (chairman of the committee) Martin Lindegaard we looked at each other to see what a miracle this was, but we still answered his question. ”

Chairman Lindegaard commented on the matter in a Folketinget press release, stating that the information security of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the confidential topics of the Folketinget were never compromised.

Lindegaard said he hoped it would be just an outrageous joke, but admitted that what happened would set the imagination in motion. The reason for the statement is that the urban legend of animal brothels in Denmark is one of the most eagerly repeated means of blackening Denmark by Russian state propaganda. Financial News Agency According to Bloomberg the ip address of “Tsihanouskaja” who attended the remote meeting was traced to Russia.

It was indeed a question of Russian trolling, a disturbing nuisance. In general, Russian trolleys refer online to employees of the Internet Research Agency, known as the St. Petersburg Trolley Factory, who are harassing against payment. Now it was “Vovan” and “Lexus” that is Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stoljarov.

They admitted their actions to the Russian news agency Rialle and said they plan to release details of their abduction on Monday.

Kuznetsov and Stoljarov are comedians who are not involved for the first time. In September, men stuck President of the European Parliament David Sassolia performing as both Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya and the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausedana. In 2015, “Vovan” and “Lexus” were performed by the President of Russia Vladimir Putinina when playing a musician To Elton John, and in September this year it was his turn actor Sharon Stone. Stone believed he was getting a call from a climate activist From Greta Thunberg and from this father.

Russian media loves Vovan and Lexus, wrote Britain broadcaster BBC in 2018 and thus considered the polluters as part of Russia’s extensive and diverse propaganda machinery.

At least Vovan and Lexus are trolling, that’s for sure.