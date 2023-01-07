Online scams, emails with alleged tax refunds

Beware of fake emailsRevenue Agency. it is thealert launched by Police post and communications in relation to the new, massive phishing campaign launched in recent days. The communication, received by e-mail, invites the victim on duty to send their credit card details to obtain an alleged, unspecified refund. Actually, remember the Police post“the Revenue Agency, like any other body, never sends e-mail communications containing attachments to download or clickable links, nor does it ever request personal and banking data by e-mail or text message”.

Instead, it is possible to consult one’s tax information by consulting the personal area on the Agency’s website. In the event that a ‘suspicious’ text message or e-mail is received, “it is recommended not to provide any personal data, not to open the attachments and not to click on any links that may be present. Finally, it is advisable to immediately eliminate received message”. To reduce the reception of mail junk “frequently update your operating system and install an anti-virus and anti-spam program on all devices”. For further information it is possible to write to www.commissariatodips.it.

