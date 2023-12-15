Scams | The police are warning about Swedish-speaking fraudsters posing as bank tellers

Swedish-speaking scammers have falsely claimed to people that they have granted them a loan from a bank. In fact, they have scammed the victims' bank details.

Ostrobothnia the police department warns about frauds committed in the name of banks, which have been committed by dozens in the last couple of months.

The police, in their announcement published on Friday, tells about frauds in which fraudsters have claimed to people that they have been granted a loan at Norwegian bank. They have then been tricked into handing over their bank details and falsely directed to their own bank's customer service representative, who in reality has been another fraudster involved in the plot.

Norwegian bank is a Norwegian online bank that offers, among other things, loans.

The scammers have spoken Swedish, i.e. the same mother tongue as those who have been scammed. Criminals have managed to defraud hundreds of thousands of euros in Ostrobothnia alone.

Banks or authorities will never ask for bank details or IDs, and these should never be given to anyone, the police remind in their press release.

The police advise you to contact your own bank immediately if your personal information has ended up with an outside party. You must also file a crime report with the police if you have been the victim of a crime.