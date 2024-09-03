Scams | The account of Anniina Aho from Espoo unexpectedly left money for “Onlyfans” – Police: General fraud

Scams|The police have received several criminal reports about unexpected charges that appear to have gone to the erotic content site Onlyfans.

From Espoo Anniina Aho noticed something strange in his bank account on Monday.

The bank notified four margin orders worth less than 20 euros to the recipient “Onlyfans.Com”, from which Aho has not ordered anything. The site is known almost exclusively as a paid platform for content producers making adult entertainment.

Based on social media, Aho is not the only one who has had something similar happen to him during the summer. A surprising number of people have reported in online discussions about strange margin bookings and payments, which suddenly seemed to be directed specifically to Onlyfans.

However, it is possible that the payee’s name has been made up and the money has gone to an address other than the site in question.

Aho says with a laugh that he first asked his boyfriend if he had perhaps ordered something from the Onlyfans website. When the culprit was not found, Aho canceled his bank card and filed a criminal complaint.

Aho wonders how this is possible, because he rarely uses his physical bank card. However, he refueled in Hämeenlinna last week and later learned that skimming devices had been installed at some of the city’s gas stations.

The unexpected Several criminal reports have been made about Onlyfans charges, according to both the Helsinki and West Uusimaa police departments.

In Helsinki, the police have received seven criminal reports on the matter during August. In western Uusimaa, on the other hand, there have been notifications after May 15.

According to the police, the method is very similar in all cases. These are relatively small amounts. In any case, it is not yet known through which Finns’ information has ended up in the wrong hands.

The police tell you to contact the bank as soon as possible if you notice strange movements in your account. You should also file a criminal complaint.

The phenomenon itself is by no means new, but various online scams happen constantly.

“Crimes committed online are the fastest growing form of crime. When one scam goes off, another one starts,” Helsinki Police Department’s crime commissioner Ville Niskanen says.

Three out of four respondents have been the target of digital scams or their companies, according to a report commissioned by the Financial Services Agency (FA) from the survey.

According to the survey, fraudsters had succeeded in extorting money from the victim in 11 percent of cases. Three percent of the respondents reported that they had lost a significant amount of money.

The survey was conducted by Norstat and 5,500 people answered it.