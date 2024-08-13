Scams | Sirkka and the “charming American surgeon” started talking – Everything was going well until Sirkka lost a huge sum of money

Scams|Charming foreign doctors and heiresses give attention and get into dire situations. Finns who become rescuers lose their property. There have been such love scams in Finland in recent years.

Male the name was Michael Ali. Or that’s the name he had created a profile on Facebook when he started a conversation with a middle-aged Finnish woman.

Ali was a charming American surgeon. Dependable, in an honorable profession. He was working in Pärnu, Estonia and dreamed of moving to Finland.