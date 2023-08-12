Sunday, August 13, 2023
Scams | Police: Scam messages sent in the name of banks, victims lost considerable money

August 12, 2023


If you suspect that you have received a fraudulent message, it is important not to click on the links that came with the message.

Banks scam messages sent under the name have again come to the attention of the police. The Police Department of Internal Finland announced the matter on Saturday.

Scam messages entice you to click, for example, on links in text messages. They have caused the victims to lose large sums of money.

“We are talking about tens of thousands of euros that Finns have lost in the past 24 hours. At a quick glance, the scam messages that are circulating now appear to be genuine, as they may appear in the chain of messages sent by genuine banks. This may arouse a feeling of trust in the victim, which is why clicking on the link does not come to mind,” said the Crime Commissioner of Inner Finland Tommi Juvonen in the bulletin.

The police recommend to be attentive and use the services of banks only through official pages and applications.

Scam messages can come as text messages and emails. If you suspect that you have received a fraudulent message, it is important not to click on the links that came with the message, the police remind.

